5 Dragon Ball Super characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can't defeat 

Dragon Ball Super is a shonen manga and anime series that is widely recognized among fans who consume this form of media. The series has been extremely successful and has released a movie set in the same multiverse.

After the introduction of Ultra Ego Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super, fans were quick to engage in discussions about the characters that still can’t be beaten by Vegeta in his new form. This article details some of those very characters.

Note: The list provided below is in no particular order. While some of the characters are stronger, others have better combat intelligence allowing them to outperform those who rely on strength.

5 Dragon Ball Super characters that are far stronger than Ultra Ego Vegeta

1) Zeno

Zeno is, without a doubt, the strongest character in the Dragon Ball Super. This character is capable of obliterating the entire universe without even breaking a sweat. The Gods of Destruction themselves fear Zeno’s destructive capabilities, which is proof of this character’s strength. Considering all this, Ultra Ego Vegeta doesn't stand a chance against Zeno.

2) Zeno’s guards

Zeno's guards in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

In Dragon Ball Super, Zeno’s guards are probably just as strong as the Grand Priest, if not stronger. The show might not have explicitly mentioned their power levels, but the guards are strong enough to handle any threat and protect Zeno. When Goku appeared, they were apprehensive of his casual attitude towards Zeno and could have taken him out if needed. Therefore, Ultra Ego Vegeta would be thoroughly defeated by Zeno’s guards.

3) The Grand Priest

Super @lSuper_ goku getting trained by the grand priest is definitely something super should do at the end of the show's run. goku getting trained by the grand priest is definitely something super should do at the end of the show's run. https://t.co/A1MNe7EO9v

The Grand Priest in Dragon Ball Super is said to be among the top five strongest beings in the series. He is the strongest angel. Even Whis admits that he hasn't enough power to defeat the Grand Priest. Vegeta’s power level in his Ultra Ego form is a mere 4.5 quadrillion, while the Grand Priest’s power level is at a whopping 100 octillion. It is clear that the Grand Priest will easily beat Vegeta in his Ultra Ego form.

4) Whis

Whis is the angel who was Beerus’ attendant in Universe 7 and arguably one of the strongest characters on this list. In Dragon Ball Super, Whis is responsible for training Beerus, the God of Destruction from Universe 7. In order to train someone like him, one would have to be ridiculously strong. Whis’ power level is at 61.8 sextillion, while Ultra Ego Vegeta’s power level is capped at 4.5 quadrillion. The difference in power levels and abilities is vast and Whis can overwhelm Ultra Ego Vegeta with ease.

5) Beerus

Beerus is the God of Destruction from Universe 7 who sent Super Saiyan 3 Goku flying with a flick of his finger. He even managed to deflect a Kamehameha with one out-stretched finger, showcasing the sheer difference in strength. There is no way Ultra Ego Vegeta can defeat Beerus, who can literally destroy an entire star by just breathing in Dragon Ball Super.

Edited by Sabine Algur