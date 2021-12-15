5 Dragon Ball Super characters that Ultra Ego Vegeta can defeat

Fans of Dragon Ball Super have thoroughly enjoyed the past few chapters. Readers went berserk when the manga first featured Ultra Ego Vegeta. The fight between the Saiyan and Cerealean was probably one of the most enjoyable parts in the manga so far.

Ever since Dragon Ball Super revealed Vegeta’s new form, fans were quick to engage in discussions revolving around the characters Vegeta can beat in his new form. Here are 5 characters that Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Characters from Dragon Ball Super that Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat

1) Frieza

Given Vegeta’s new form in Dragon Ball Super, he could easily overwhelm Frieza without even having to try. Frieza in the Golden form wasn’t able to beat Goku and Vegeta in their Super Saiyan Blue form. Ultra Ego Vegeta’s physical abilities are enhanced drastically, which means the power levels in this form are far superior to Super Saiyan Blue. Therefore, Ultra Ego Vegeta will have no problem fighting Frieza in his Pure Golden form.

2) Super Saiyan 2 Rage form Trunks

Without a doubt, Super Saiyan 2 Rage form Trunks is extremely powerful, to an extent that it impressed both Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super. But one needs to understand the sheer difference in abilities. Ultra Ego Vegeta was only able to attain that state because he mastered the use of God Ki, which is completely absent in Trunks in the SS2 Rage form. If the two characters were to fight, Ultra Ego Vegeta would win in an instant.

3) Hit

The matchup between Hit and Ultra Ego Vegeta should be fairly close, at least in comparison to Frieza and SS2 Rage form Trunks. Vegeta knows the workings and effects of Hit’s Time-Skip, which is vital to beat Hit. Dragon Ball Super fans know that Hit was overwhelmed by Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken, which is quite inferior compared to the Ultra Ego form. Therefore Vegeta can beat Hit in this form with ease.

4) Toppo

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 #ep125 DBS ep.125: GoD Toppo is so much scarier than Jiren you almost feel sorry for him (Jiren that is). 17 and Freeza’s fight against him is likewise more interesting than Goku+Vegeta vs Jiren has been so far (a fight that seems to be on hold for some reason). 4/5 #DBSrewatch DBS ep.125: GoD Toppo is so much scarier than Jiren you almost feel sorry for him (Jiren that is). 17 and Freeza’s fight against him is likewise more interesting than Goku+Vegeta vs Jiren has been so far (a fight that seems to be on hold for some reason). 4/5 #DBSrewatch #ep125 https://t.co/2dPYIPTzrN

Toppo is an incredibly powerful character in Dragon Ball Super that was training to be the God of Destruction in Universe 11. However, he was defeated by Super Saiyan Blue Evolved Vegeta during the Tournament of Power arc. Since this is the case, there is no way Ultra Ego Vegeta would lose to Toppo.

5) Goku Black

In Dragon Ball Super, it has been shown that Goku Black can be taken out if someone has mastered the God Ki. Vegeta was able to achieve the Ultra Ego form because he was able to master the God Ki. Therefore, Vegeta will be able to overwhelm Goku Black with ease.

