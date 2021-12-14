Dragon Ball Super's Ultra Ego Vegeta colors finally revealed at Jump Festa '22

Ahead of, and in celebration of Jump Festa ‘22 later this week, Dragon Ball Super illustrator Toyotaro revealed Ultra Ego Vegeta’s colors in a sketch.

Alongside other various sketches drawn both by Toyotaro and others, one of Toyotaro’s sketches showcases Ultra Ego Vegeta’s colored design. The sketch shows Ultra Ego Vegeta and Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku both fighting with Granolah.

It seems Ultra Ego Vegeta’s design will consist of fully purple hair and purple eyes. While some suspected the design would be black hair with purple streaks, this is not the case. The apparent design also mirrors Toyotaro’s message in the official Dragon Ball website interview.

Toyotaro said during the interview he wanted Ultra Ego’s design to mirror Beerus in the same way the Ultra Instinct design seemingly mirrors Whis. While he did admit to not asking Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama if this parallel was intentional, Toyotaro decided to have Ultra Ego Vegeta mirror Beerus anyway.

The design motif is a fantastic choice, as whether Toriyama intended it or not there are striking similarities between MUI Goku and Whis. Having Ultra Ego Vegeta mirror Beerus also adds more fuel to the fire of the Angel/God of Destruction theory for Goku/Vegeta. The theory essentially claims that at the end of Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta will replace Whis and Beerus respectively.

Even ignoring that theory, there’s still thematic significance of having Ultra Ego Vegeta’s design mirror Beerus’. Vegeta learned Ultra Ego because it’s more fitting to his and Beerus’ style of fighting. As a result, Vegeta finally has a truly unique powerup which could seemingly and eventually make him comparable to MUI Goku.

Be sure to catch the Dragon Ball Super Jump Festa ‘22 panel for Ultra Ego Vegeta’s official colored design reveal and more Dragon Ball Super news.

