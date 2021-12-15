Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 leaks: Gas vs Granolah takes an unexpected turn as Goku steps in

Draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 have leaked today, and it seems Dragon Ball Super will be taking a new direction in terms of how involved Goku and Vegeta will be in the upcoming battle.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 78 ended with Vegeta offering Granolah the last Senzu Bean while Goku kept Gas busy. Although Goku told Vegeta to eat the Senzu Bean and go Ultra Ego on Gas, it seems the Saiyan Prince had other plans in mind.

This article will go through each leaked page in detail in an effort to piece together and predict the happenings of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 draft pages show Granolah saving the day

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 draft pages breakdown

The draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 show the opening page of the chapter being a check-in on Elec. Now by himself on the ship, we see Elec relaxing and drinking without a care in the world. After all, he did just wish for Gas to be the strongest in the universe so it makes sense why Elec is so lax.

Elec says something as Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 shifts focus back to the battlefield. We start with seeing Macki and Oil cornering Monaito, seemingly teasing him about the past. Monaito reacts so negatively that this is really the only logical thing the Heeters could be discussing here.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 then shifts its focus to Vegeta and Granolah, who’re still where they were at the end of Chapter 78. Granolah eats the Senzu Bean and pops up, looking confused as to how his wounds are healed. Granolah then heads to the battlefield just in time to stop Macki and Oil from attacking Monaito.

Granolah knocks the two Heeters back with an attack, saving Monaito and catching the attention of Goku and Gas. Granolah and Gas have a quick staredown, before Monaito interrupts to return something of Granolah’s.

Monaco hands Granolah the latter’s goggles, although Granolah’s right eye is so powerful he doesn’t particularly need them. Nevertheless, Granolah takes and puts them back on, then charging his power to the point his recently evolved left eye starts reacting.

The powerup seems to impress Gas, who, with a shocked expression, locks eyes with Granolah in the leaked Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 pages final panels. The final panel of the Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 draft pages shows Monaito saying something with a shocked and awe-stricken expression. Presumably, Granolah has just powered up a frightening amount.

In summation

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79 draft pages seem to imply that Gas vs Granolah truly will be the main matchup of this arc. In addition, it seems the series is furthering this new approach by having Goku and Vegeta keep the other Heeters from interfering.

While definitely a new direction for the series, fans should be optimistic in the week leading up to Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79’s official release. The leaked page drafts seem to set this approach up really well, and while Goku and Vegeta may not be the stars, they still get large roles to play.

Be sure to support Dragon Ball Super Chapter 79’s official release on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST on various Shueisha Shonen Jump platforms.

