3 Dragon Ball characters who can match Beerus (& 3 who are stronger than him)

With the creation of Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball fans have a whole new peak of power for the series. Interestingly enough, this peak of power isn’t even using Goku as its marker (not yet, at least).

Universe 7’s God of Destruction, Beerus, and his colleagues now represent some of the strongest powers in all of Dragon Ball Super and the general franchise. While Goku and Vegeta have certainly grown to new heights for themselves, they still have a long way to go before getting to Beerus’ level.

These three ‘Dragon Ball’ characters can match Beerus

1) Champa

Champa and Beerus are essentially on equal ground (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the God of Destruction of Universe 7’s twin, Universe 6, Champa is expectedly roughly the same strength as Beerus. While it’s stated the latter is slightly stronger for taking better care of himself, the two are essentially on equal ground.

Being Gods of Destruction from mirror universes, as well as actual brothers, the two are consistently characterized as being equal counterparts.

2) Whis

Whis as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Being Beerus’ guardian and trainer, Whis can undoubtedly match him in a test of strength. As an Angel, Whis has tons of power as well as Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

Beerus is indeed a fierce competitor, but there’s no doubt his trainer is on equal ground. The brief training sessions seen during Dragon Ball Super between the two solidify them being on equal footing.

3) Ultra Ego Vegeta

A fan coloring of Ultra Ego Vegeta. (Image via YouTube)

Being trained by Beerus in the ways of Destruction Energy, Ultra Ego Vegeta would presumably be nearly equal to him. While Beerus likely still wins the fight, Vegeta is probably the closest mortal to actually being on similar ground with Beerus.

Furthermore, Vegeta has only just learned Ultra Ego and will grow stronger over time.

These three ‘Dragon Ball’ characters are stronger than Beerus

1) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Upon his first introduction, Jiren is literally called the mortal who could beat a God of Destruction. It’s said he’s stronger than his own Destructor, Belmod, and would likely be more potent than Beerus and some others.

Furthermore, Jiren was shown to impress Beerus and Whis during the Tournament of Power, lending further credence to his relative superiority to Beerus.

2) Grand Priest

The Grand Priest as seen in the Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As Zeno’s attendant and father/ruler of all the Angels, there’s almost no doubt the Grand Priest is stronger than Beerus. Given the hierarchy Zeno and the Gods of Destruction have, it’s safe to assume the Angels follow a similar order.

As a result, the Grand Priest being Zeno’s attendant would seemingly imply his superior strength to the Destroyers, Beerus included.

3) Zeno

Zeno as seen during the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Omni-King of the Dragon Ball franchise, Zeno, is undoubtedly stronger than Beerus. Zeno is, in fact, so much stronger than Beerus that the Destroyer is terrified of angering or upsetting him.

Given Zeno also destroys planets for fun and erases universes out of anger, there seems no doubt that he is more potent than Beerus.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer