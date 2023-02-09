Dragon Ball: Can Ultra Instinct Goku & Ultra Ego Vegeta fusion beat Beerus?

Goku and Vegeta have surpassed their limits time and time again in the Dragon Ball series, challenging the likes of Beerus, Jiren, Moroh, and Granolah, among others.

In Dragon Ball Super, Goku reached his ultimate form, Ultra Instinct, with his power surpassing even that of a God of Destruction. Vegeta, on the other hand, also got his own powerup in the manga, unlocking a new form known as Ultra Ego.

This has sparked a debate in the Dragon Ball community, with fans speculating that a fusion between Goku and Vegeta will be able to defeat Lord Beerus.

Current Vegito and Gogeta from Dragon Ball will be able to defeat Beerus

Ultra Instinct Goku fusing with Ultra Ego Vegeta (Image via [email protected] | English)

Quite some time has passed since the Tournament of Power and although there has been no new Dragon Ball anime announced, the manga of the series is going strong and has laid out some interesting power scaling tropes for our heroes. Goku was seen taking on opponents like Moro, which led to him gaining a better mastery over his Ultra instinct, pushing him closer to mastering the technique.

In Granolah the Survivor Saga, Vegeta also received a new form called Ultra Ego. This form can only be attained by people who have gone through proper God of Destruction training and are in the right mindset to act as a Destroyer. The form allows its users to gain the power of destruction and helps them grow without limit through instinct as their fighting spirit increases.

So, if Ultra Instict Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta fuses together into Gogeta or Vegito, they will combine two of the strongest techniques in the multiverse, increasing their possibility of taking down the God of Destruction Beerus.

The fusion between Ultra Instict Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta makes Gogeta the most fearsome warrior in the multiverse. He would be able to dodge attacks and effectively counter at the same time, leaving no opening for Beerus. Also, with the use of Ultra Ego, any hit that Beerus lands on Gogeta will only make him stronger and trigger the power of destruction.

The former also doesn't have a firm grasp on ultra instinct, making him inferior to Goku and his ever-growing powers, and if Vegeta's Ultra Ego is added to the equation, it really does not look favorable for the current God of Destruction. Following that, if Gogeta also has a pack of handy senzu beans lying around, he will easily be able to regenerate Beerus's attacks and his universe destroying moves.

If we keep in mind that both Goku and Vegta were offered candidate positions by Whis for the role of the next God of Destruction, then it might not be a far-fetched idea to think that a fusion of the two saiyans in their current state will be able to defeat Beerus mid-diff.

In summation

Beerus fighting Ggeta (Image via [email protected])

The majority of Dragon Ball fans think that fused Goku and Vegeta with their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego powers will be able to defeat Beerus. However, we have to keep in mind that the God of Destruction has never displayed his full potential to begin with. He was able to overpower multiple Gods of Destructionall all at once and even guided Vegeta on how to access Ultra Ego.

This shows that Beerus is a tier above other Gods of Destruction and holds power like no other being in the Dragon Ball universe. So, even if Goku and Vegeta fuse together, it will be a battle of unforeseen magnitude that will impact the entire multiverse. Fans will be hoping for Beerus to go all out against Ultra Instict Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta in the future, giving them a fight to remember.

