10 worst decisions made by Dragon Ball characters, ranked

Dragon Ball is a series that requires no introduction. Known for its overpowered characters, incredible transformations, and over-the-top fight sequences, it is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises that has attracted the attention of worldwide fans for over three decades.

However, the series sometimes suffered from poor writing. For the sake of plot or comic relief, characters ended up making unbelievably stupid or reckless decisions that proved to be having far-reaching consequences. In this list, we will talk about 10 such worst decisions made by some of the Dragon Ball characters.

Goku giving cell a Senzu Bean and 9 other worst decisions made by Dragon Ball characters

10) Goku forgetting to take his heart medication

Goku suffering from a rare heart condition (Image via Toei Animation)

Future Trunks was aware that Goku would die of a rare disease in the future. To prevent this from happening, he traveled back in time and gave Goku the antidote that would save his life.

However, the Saiyan forgot to take the antidote until it was nearly too late. He eventually took the medication but was still left incapacitated for a long time. Hence, it was a dumb decision on Goku's part that inconvenienced a lot of people.

9) Hercule Satan fighting Cell

Mr Satan fighting Cell in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Hercule Satan is a comical character who always boasts about his powers and takes on opponents he cannot win against. The worst decision he ever made was trying to square off against Perfect Cell, who wasn't fazed by his attacks and brushed him aside like dirt. Moreover, he was lucky to even be alive after fighting against someone like Cell.

8) Goku allowing Dr. Gero to build the Androids

Android 17 and 18 in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku rejected Bulma's suggestion to search for the Androids and stop them all because he wanted to fight against them. This decision was worse than him not taking his medication since it made defeating Cell even harder.

He should have listened to Bulma and stopped Dr. Gero from creating the Androids. This would have prevented Android 16, 17, and 18 from coming, and Cell would have never attained his perfect form.

7) Vegeta refusing to lend Goku his energy for the Spirit Bomb

Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Saiyan Prince Vegeta is full of pride, and it sometimes leads to him making awful short-sighted decisions. Although in Dragon Ball Super he became a lot calmer and more rational, during the Tournament of Power, the character's prideful side resurfaced.

When Goku asked the Universe 7 fighters to lend him their energy for the Spirit Bomb to defeat Jiren, Vegeta refused. It proved to be a bad decision that stemmed from his pride and worked to the detriment of Universe 7 fighters.

6) Goku giving Frieza energy to escape Namek

Goku sparing Frieza's life (Image via Toei Animation)

During Son Goku's fight with Frieza on planet Namek, he finally awakened the Super Saiyan form. Frieza mercilessly killed Krillin, triggering Goku's rage that made him push past his limits and ascend into this legendary form.

Additionally, he outclassed Frieza in this form, defeating him with ease. Frieza was battered and left with half his body. However, rather than finishing off the sadistic emperor, Goku decided to transfer Ki to the tyrant so that he could escape the dying planet. This was a terrible decision because Frieza started attacking the Saiyan once again. It was an unnecessary and naive gesture that a villain like Frieza didn't deserve.

5) Frieza challenging Goku despite being injured

Frieza getting sliced in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Freiza was used to steamrolling his opponents until he met Son Goku. Their battle on Planet Namek was legendary and led to the latter unlocking his Super Saiyan form, where he easily overpowered Frieza.

The sadistic villain was left battered, with his body cut in half. Goku showed mercy to Frieza by transferring Ki to him, allowing him to escape planet Namek. However, the villain made the worst decision to attack Goku once again, resulting in him getting wiped out by the Saiyan's counterattack. Suffice to say, Frieza's pride led to his poor judgment and death in Dragon Ball Z.

4) Goku Teleporting Cell to King Kai's planet

Goku transporting Cell in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

The Z fighters had a tough time against Cell, and it was only when Gohan transformed into Super Saiyan 2 that they were able to corner him. In a desperate last attempt, Cell tried to self-destruct and take everyone down with him.

In a heroic fashion, Goku came to the rescue and teleported a self-destructing Cell to King Kai's planet, sparing everyone from the impact. However, he had enough time to teleport back to Earth easily, which is why Goku did not have to sacrifice himself or King Kai in the process.

3) Vegeta letting Cell reach his final form

Perfect Cell as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta's pride caused him a lot of trouble during Dragon Ball Z. After achieving his Super Saiyan form, he became overconfident in his ability to defeat Cell and allowed him to reach his perfect form so that the fight turns more leveled.

However, Perfect Cell proved to be more than any of the Z fighters could handle and even made Vegeta's new form look pale in comparison. This wouldn't have happened if he destroyed Cell when he was imperfect. Evidently, Vegeta's terrible decision led to the Cell games and almost destroyed Earth.

2) Goku giving Cell a Senzu Bean

Goku gives Cell a Senzu Bean (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Cell Games, Goku was dominating Cell but wanted his son, Gohan, to finish him off. However, in order to determine how strong Gohan has become, he gave Cell a Senzu Bean so that he could heal before their fight.

Goku's decision to make the playing field level was a highly arrogant and reckless move, which endangered not only his own son but also the entire universe. It stands as one of the most reckless decisions in the entire series and paints Goku as nothing but an arrogant, meatheaded protagonist.

1) Goku convincing Zeno for the Tournament of Power

Goku convincing Zeno for the Tournament of Power (Image via Toei Animation)

No villain in the Dragon Ball series came as close to destroying the universe as Goku himself. He convinced the Omni King, Zeno, to hold a tournament involving the strongest warriors from every universe.

Being a warrior, it's understandable that he wanted to test his strength against the universe's strongest. However, he didn't take into account that the losing universe would be erased from existence. This goes beyond every reckless decision he has made in the past and can be seen as downright villainous.

Goku's self-centered goals almost led to the destruction of the entire universe along with his own. Thankfully, it was Android 17's actions that ultimately saved the universes in the Tournament of Power.

