Dragon Ball: Is Cell Max stronger than Jiren & Brolly?

The latest movie in the Dragon Ball franchise, Super Hero, has given fans many new unique characters and transformations that have quickly won the hearts of fans all over the world. One of them was the main antagonist of the movie, Cell Max. It was a new version of the iconic villain who was exponentially stronger than the original.

This monster’s power level was off the charts and he was able to destroy the Z-fighters. This has caused fans to ask a question: When confronted by two of the other outstandingly powerful characters like Jiren and Broly, would Cell Max win? Continue reading to learn if Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s villain can beat the two in terms of strength.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

Can Jiren and Broly beat Cell Max in Dragon Ball?

How powerful is Jiren?

Before making his formal appearance, Jiren was already a legend inside the Dragon Ball multiverse. Whis told Goku and his friends about a mortal who presumably surpassed the power of the Gods of Destruction. While most fans believed this to be pure hype, Jiren proved that the rumors about him were true.

He defeated most of the opponents he faced during the Universe Survival arc in a matter of seconds and was capable of sending an enemy flying away using only the pressure from his punches. Those who stayed in the ring long enough to receive more than a couple of blows regretted that decision.

Jiren as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren was able to send the Spirit Bomb back to Goku with a single hand, something not even a being like Majin Buu was capable of doing. He was also able to go toe-to-toe against Ultra Instinct Goku.

Since then, the series has not mentioned Jiren at all, so there is no way for us to learn if he has been getting stronger since the end of the tournament. Nonetheless, his power was already overwhelming for the Dragon Ball universe.

How powerful is Broly?

The Saiyan race is known for producing some of the most powerful and fearsome warriors that Universe 7 has to offer. Nonetheless, none of the other Saiyans from this universe are as dangerous as Broly, who has the potential to become the strongest amongst them in existence. He was born with the ability to transform into the Legendary Super Saiyan, a mythical being with an incalculable power.

Unlike most other Super Saiyan transformations in the series, which only multiply the power level of their users, Broly’s version increases his power the more he battles. This means that the harder the battle, the more powerful and brutal he becomes. His calm and kind nature disappears when using this form, leaving behind a rampaging beast that just wants to fight.

Broly as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Image via Toei Animation)

Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta were not even close to the power level Broly demonstrated during their fight. The heroes had to fuse to defeat him, and even then the Legendary Super Saiyan proved to be amongst the most powerful enemies they had ever faced in Dragon Ball’s history.

Broly has been seen more than once in the franchise. In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans were able to see him train with Goku and Vegeta on Beerus’ planet. This means that he has gotten a lot stronger than the first time we saw him, as this movie takes place years after the Granolah Survivor arc.

Is Cell Max more powerful than the two?

As stated before, the movie takes place years after the current events of the manga series. This means that by the time Cell Max is created, Goku and Vegeta have well surpassed the power levels we know they possess at the moment. Dr. Hedo made it clear that even Gamma 1 and 2 were supposed to be androids who could rival their power.

Taking this into account, it is fair to assume that Cell Max was created to fight the Saiyans at their peak. This would mean that the rampaging android was, at the very least, as powerful as Goku’s Ultra Instinct form.

Cell Max as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Cell Max was powerful and not even the combined strength of Ultimate Gohan and Orange Piccolo was enough to take the android down. Gohan had to access a new incredibly powerful form, confirmed by Toriyama to be stronger than Goku and Vegeta's, to beat it.

Unfortunately for Jiren, this implies that he will never get close to defeating Cell Max in a one-on-one fight (with the former being at his Tournament of Power power level).

Jiren was indeed able to outmatch Goku in the Ultra Instinct state, but he only achieved it because the latter had never used that technique before. The former, at his most, is powerful enough to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku, a form that lacks the power to defeat Cell Max.

Jiren would not be able to defeat Cell Max (Image via Toei Animation)

Broly, on the other hand, is a completely different story. Unlike Jiren, who has not been shown training, the Legendary Super Saiyan has kept pushing past his limits with the help of Goku and Vegeta. By the time Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero came out, Broly was reasonably stronger than he was during the first movie.

Some fans argued that Dr. Hedo said Cell Max was supposed to be stronger than Broly. Still, this was only said about his complete version, not the incomplete one that we saw our heroes fight in the movie. It will be a long and harsh battle, but Broly will most likely come out on top.

Final thoughts

Broly would end up as the winner (Image via Toei Animation)

Based on observations of the power levels and canon feats achieved by our three characters, it is easy to determine if Jiren and Broly can beat Cell Max. In terms of raw power, Cell Max is exponentially stronger than Jiren but lacks the power to surpass Broly. In a fight between the three of them, Broly would most likely end up winning.

It is important to note that this conclusion is based on the idea of Cell max not being complete when we saw him in Dragon Ball’s latest film. His power level could have been significantly different if Dr. Hedo had finished making the final version. Sadly, fans will never get a chance to see Cell Max at full power to see if it can defeat Broly.

