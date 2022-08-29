Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero becomes one of the top 5 highest grossing films in the US

Ever since the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on August 18, 2022, the movie has performed quite well globally and has become the fifth highest grossing anime film in North America. After two weeks of screening, the film has earned $30,761,982, which puts it among the top five highest grossing anime films of all time in the US, just above Dragon Ball Super: Broly which earned $30,712,119.

(It is noteworthy to mention here that inflation has not been taken into account when compared to films released in the past.)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earned about $30 million during its second week of screening. Over the weekend spanning across August 27 and August 28, 2022, the movie managed to earn about $4.5 million, thereby ranking fifth in the US box office, just below DC League of Super-Pets and Top Gun: Maverick.

Read on to know additional details about the earnings.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

A look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earnings in US

Saiyans Fans Club @DragonBall_757

#3 1.3M dollars FRI

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero

GOO TO THE CINEMAS, PLEASEEEEEE Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero US BOX OFFICE#3 1.3M dollars FRIGOO TO THE CINEMAS, PLEASEEEEEE Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero US BOX OFFICE#3 1.3M dollars FRI#DragonBallSuperSuperHero GOO TO THE CINEMAS, PLEASEEEEEE

The new Dragon Ball film has outperformed Dragon Ball Super: Broly and clinched a spot among the top five highest grossing anime films of all time in the US. According to Box Office Mojo, there are four other anime movies that have earned more than the latest Dragon Ball movie. They are:

Pokemon: The First Movie

Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train

Pokemon 2000-The Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

The daily earnings of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been listed below:

August 18, 2022 (Thursday): $4,303,671

August 19, 2022 (Friday): $6,611,743

August 20, 2022 (Saturday): $5,813,401

August 21, 2022 (Sunday): $4,395,234

August 22, 2022 (Monday): $1,514,414

August 23, 2022 (Tuesday): $1,593,787

August 24, 2022 (Wednesday): $1,053,705

August 25, 2022 (Thursday): $910,359

August 26, 2022 (Friday): $1,320,925

August 27, 2022 (Saturday): $1,894,743

August 28, 2022 (Sunday): $1,350,000 (Estimated value provided by Box Office Mojo)

More about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The movie was screened across 3100 theaters in the US, with a few of them also providing options such as IMAX, Dolby, 4DX, DBox and MX4d. The opening week had 327 IMAX screens and accounted for about 17 percent of the overall earnings in the US. Including IMAX and its competitors, large format premium screenings accounted for another 40 percent of overall earnings in the US.

Globally, the movie has earned about $53 million, leaving fans elated at the success of the latest film in the franchise. Germany, South Korea, Singapore, Philippines and Italy, are among the many countries now gearing up for the release of the movie.

Based on the film's performance in the US, fans expect it to do well in other parts of Europe and Asia as well.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal