Top 10 anime according to IMDb ratings 

10) One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man is an action-comedy anime that grasped everyone's attention with its overpowered protagonist, Saitama, who decided to train hard after a certain incident and become a superhero. Saitama followed a specific exercise routine for three years, which has made him strong enough to beat any opponent with a single punch.

Saitama is accompanied by a cyborg called Genos, who wishes to be his disciple and become as strong as him. Both join the Hero Association to be officially recognized as heroes. The duo begin their journey to rank higher in the association and face new enemies.

IMDb rating: 8.7 stars.

9) Naruto: Shippuden

Naruto is arguably the most loved anime series, and is considered a masterpiece by many fans and critics. The anime showcases the journey of Naruto Uzumaki from being the most notorious, loud, and disliked kid to the Greatest Hero of the Konoha village. Naruto's journey to becoming the Strongest Ninja is an inspiring one.

The anime also features one of the best supporting cast members and an excellent deuteragonist in Sasuke Uchiha. The anime evokes all kinds of emotions in the viewer and makes you a part of the journey.

IMDb rating: 8.7 stars.

8) Dragon Ball Z

The main cast of Dragon Ball Z (image via Toei animation)

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular manga and anime series. Dragon Ball Z continues the adventures of Son Goku in his adult life. He and his friends protect the Earth from enemies such as aliens (Vegeta, Frieza), androids (Cell), and magical creatures (Majin Buu).

It also parallelly tells the story of Goku's son, Gohan. The show also focuses on significant character development of characters like Vegeta and Piccolo.

IMDb rating: 8.8 stars.

7) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate is one of the best sci-fi anime with an exceptional rating of 8.8 stars on IMDb. The anime revolves around Rintaro Okabe and his scientific exploration.

The self-declared mad scientist, along with his friends Mayuri Shina and Itaru Hashida, creates a microwave that has the mystifying power to turn bananas into green goo. However, after certain instances, Okabe realizes that the phone microwave is capable of sending messages into the past.

The microwave and Okabe's attempts to perfect the machine then grab the attention of some mysterious organization. The events that follow make the anime a thrilling experience for science and anime lovers.

IMDb rating: 8.8 stars.

6) One Piece

One Piece is the story of Monkey D. Luffy and follows his journey to acquire the greatest treasure called One Piece and become the Pirate King. The anime is one of the longest-running and most successful of all time.

One Piece has received praise for its storytelling, art, characterization, and humor. It has received many awards and is ranked by critics, reviewers, and readers as one of the best anime of all time.

IMDb rating: 8.8 stars.

5) Cowboy Bebop

Cowboy Bebop is one of the greatest animated series of all time. The show was a global hit, making a huge impact on the U.S. audience.

Set in 2071, in a post-apocalyptic future where Earth has become largely uninhabitable, the plot follows a motley crew of bounty hunters known as cowboys aboard the spaceship "Bebop." As they travel between planets and moons in search of wanted fugitives, each cowboy faces shadows from his past that he can't escape.

IMDb rating: 8.9 stars.

4) Death Note

Enter Light Yagami (image via Madhouse)

Death Note is one of the most popular anime and is considered a masterpiece. The anime has arguably the best antagonist and protagonist duo who rival each other's abilities equally. The story is unique where a teenager finds a Death Note, which can kill people by just writing their names into it. The teenager decides to kill all the criminals to make the world a better place, marking the birth of Kira.

L is a genius detective who sets out on a mission to find Kira's real identity. The battle of Big Brains, Light and L is the highlight of the series.

IMDb rating: 9 stars.

3) Hunter X Hunter

The plot revolves around a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his father, who left him when he was young, is a world-renowned Hunter, a licensed professional who specializes in fantastical pursuits such as locating rare or unidentified animal species, treasure hunting, surveying unexplored enclaves, or hunting down lawless individuals.

Gon sets out on a journey to become a Hunter and, ultimately, discovers his father. Gon meets other Hunters and experiences the otherworldly along the way.

IMDb rating: 9 stars.

2) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is arguably the most talked-about show in recent years. The show creates a world where Bloodthirsty Titans wander around the landscape surrounding Paradis. Another thing about the show that makes an impact is the exceptional animation during the action sequences.

The story revolves around Eren Yeager, who vows to exterminate the Titans. His hatred towards the Titans increases after the Colossal Titans breach the wall and lead the titans inside the wall. Many, including his mother, die in the incident. The struggle of humanity to survive against the Titans is depicted excellently and makes this anime worth your time.

IMDb rating: 9 stars.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

The anime follows the journey of the Elric brothers, who are set on a journey into the alchemy world to restore their bodies. During their childhood, they lost their body parts during an attempt to resurrect their deceased mother by using alchemy.

The world-building and development of characters is done almost perfectly. Characters like Roy Mustang and Scar are among the highlights of the show. The concept of the seven deadly sins used in the anime adds a lot to its excellence.

IMDb rating: 9.1 stars.

