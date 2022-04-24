5 Naruto & Boruto characters who can rival Baryon Mode (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

Baryon Mode (BM) Naruto was first introduced as a last-ditch effort to take down Isshiki Otsutsuki. This mode results from Kurama and Naruto fusing their Chakra in a process similar to nuclear fusion, which forms a new source of power. With this form comes incredible speed and power. Naruto was able to easily dodge several of Isshiki's attacks and even managed to block many of his tiny projectiles.

However, there is a tremendous weakness to Baryon Mode. Due to the nature of the transformation, there is a time limit, and once that time limit is up, all the power-ups disappear. Naruto was also only allowed to use Taijutsu for most of the fight in order to not drain Chakra too quickly. This opens avenues for many characters that could match Baryon Mode in a fight.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion and is subjective.

5 characters in Naruto & Boruto who can take on Baryon Mode

1) Eida

Ada (Eida) in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Eida is one of the cyborgs Amado modified. Before her appearance in the series, Amado stated that she is supposed to be more powerful than Isshiki Otsutsuki. Since she is stronger than Isshiki, she can easily give BM Naruto an incredibly difficult fight.

Another thing is the passive ability that makes anyone in her presence fall in love with her. The only people who cannot be affected by this technique are blood relatives and Otsutsuki Clan members. Although Naruto will be able to resist the infatuation aspect of this ability, he will be frozen in place and unable to fight back.

2) Juubi Jinchuriki Madara

Madara the jinchūriki of the Ten-Tails (Image via Pierrot)

When Madara became the Juubi Jinchuriki, fans went ballistic. An already powerful and iconic character got a boost in power that made him the strongest character in the series at the time. With his new powers, Madara was capable of taking on Team 7 and more without much difficulty.

Against BM Naruto, Madara will have to be quick. He can fly around to avoid attacks and create Limbo Clones to stall until Baryon Mode reaches its time limit. He can also use Amenominaka but not as much as Kaguya can.

3) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki is the only character on this list to fight BM Naruto.

When Naruto activated Baryon Mode, he was finally able to match Isshiki. The two seemed to be equals as Isshiki got hits on Naruto and vice versa. However, the time limit associated with Baryon Mode was Naruto's downfall and caused him to lose to Isshiki. Since Isshiki was able to defeat BM Naruto, Isshiki can rival him.

4) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya using the Byakugan (Image via Pierrot)

Many believe Kaguya will stand no chance against BM Naruto due to the current power-scaling. However, Kaguya has one ability that would allow her to stall long enough for Baryon Mode to reach its time limit.

With her Rinne Sharingan, Kaguya is able to use Amenominaka. This ability allows Kaguya to replace the current dimension she is in with a dimension only she has access to. When fighting BM Naruto, Kaguya can constantly switch dimensions to make sure Naruto runs out of Chakra quickly.

5) Daemon

Although it does not seem like Daemon could rival Naruto's strongest form, in theory, he definitely should be able to. His incredibly powerful passive ability will allow him to easily take down BM Naruto.

Daemon, like his older sister Eida, is a cyborg modified by Amado. Not much is known about his ability besides that it reflects attacks that are aimed at him. If Naruto tried to attack Daemon, his attack would automatically be reflected back at him.

5 characters who would lose to Baryon Mode in mere moments

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Despite being one of the strongest characters in the series, Sasuke is not on the level of Baryon Mode Naruto.

Even with his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke was unable to keep up with the fight between Naruto and Isshiki. This shows that he would not be able to keep up with Baryon Mode Naruto's movements if the two fought.

Sasuke was also demolished by Isshiki during each of their fights, and since Baryon Mode Naruto was able to match Isshiki for most of their fight, Sasuke would lose to Naruto.

2) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi is a well-respected and powerful Shinobi. He has shown incredible ingenuity by creating his Jutsus without the help of others. However, he would get destroyed by Baryon Mode Naruto.

The Sixth Hokage would try to put up a fight and survive for some time, but Naruto's immense speed combined with his physical strength would prove to be way too much for Kakashi.

3) Might Guy

Might Guy only uses Taijutsu in his fights, so when fighting BM Naruto, he would be in his element. However, the main problem is that Naruto is so much more powerful than Guy in this form. Even if Guy opens all Eight Gates and uses Night Guy, he will not be able to win against BM Naruto.

Guy will get demolished in this Taijutsu battle despite his skill and years of experience. The power gap is just too vast.

4) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama as he appears in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Hashirama is known as the 'God of Shinobi' and was once the strongest character in the series. Since the War Arc and the appearance of Kaguya Otsutsuki, Hashirama's strength has been falling behind. He will not be able to keep up with Baryon Mode Naruto even with his unique Sage Mode and Wood Release.

5) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze is a master of the Flying Thunder God Jutsu. He used this Jutsu to dodge countless powerful attacks at the last second. However, this would not work for BM Naruto.

Even though Minato can teleport, he is not fast enough to react to BM Naruto's attacks. He will not be able to activate the teleportation before Naruto has already beaten him to the ground.

Edited by R. Elahi