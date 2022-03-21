Boruto chapter 68 shows Shikamaru confronting Amado while Code and Eida enter the fray

Boruto chapter 68 spoilers ahead.

Boruto chapter 67 brought about some surprising developments, with Momoshiki sacrificing the remaining eighteen percent of his karma to repair Boruto’s destroyed organs and revive him.

With Code making his getaway and leaving behind an unconscious but alive Kawaki, chapter 68 was expected to deal with the aftermath of the incident. But the chapter exceeded fans’ expectations, and as the raw scans revealed, brought Amado face-to-face with Eida.

Boruto chapter 68 highlights

The cover page of chapter 68 featured Boruto with the new Otsutsuki mark on his chest, and with his karma still activated. The official translation of the chapter’s title is “Scar.”

Amado and Katasuke examine Boruto

The chapter began with Boruto being examined by Amado and Katasuke, who were shocked to learn that Boruto had died and had been resurrected by none other than Momoshiki himself. Boruto explained that Momoshiki had used the remaining compressed data to revive him and preserve his own soul.

Katasuke muses that since the Otsutsuki could digitize their own genetic data, altering that data to someone else’s would not be far fetched. Sai observed that Momoshiki using up the remaining karma data meant he could no longer resurrect himself anymore.

G | @agravesmistake



Amado pointed out, however, that this did not solve the problem of Momoshiki overtaking his vessel’s consciousness from time to time. Katasuke suggested that Amado’s medicine might be able to counteract that, only for Boruto himself to declare that he did not need the medicines anymore.

He said that he could not explain it but felt that something had changed and he could access his karma abilities better.

Kawaki is left in Sumire’s care

Chapter 68 moved on to Shikamaru and Naruto observing Sumire examine Kawaki to find out the extent of his injuries. Sumire informed them that he was still unconscious from using too much chakra but his injuries had healed themselves due to the nanomachines in his blood.

Sumire asked why they had asked for her and not Amado, to which Shikamaru simply said they needed to talk to him first before letting him anywhere near Kawaki.

Ibiki asked if it was wise to leave him unrestrained, considering how much power he wielded now. Shikamaru said that Kawaki could shrink himself out of physical bounds using Sukunahikona and absorb any sealing jutsu using his karma anyway, and he didn’t seem to be bent on causing trouble as long as Naruto was safe.

He added that all they could do was to trust him if they wanted to deal with this peacefully.

Naruto agreed that Konoha’s way of doing things is to take the peaceful route. He looked contemplative as he wanted to have a long chat with Kawaki once he woke up.

Sumire noticed his tense demeanor and asked Shikamaru if something had happened, who avoided the question with an excuse.

Sasuke finds Code’s hideout

Sasuke met up with Shikamaru, revealing new intel he had gathered on Code’s hideout at the border of the Land of Snow, which even locals avoided. He further stated that the hideout had belonged to Boro and was a site for inhumane experiments, scientific ninja tool research, and a dumping ground for cyborgs that Jigen wanted scrapped.

When Shikamaru asked if they had conclusive evidence for Code being there, Sasuke said that the latter’s accomplice Bug was there.

Sasuke then went on to mention that he heard what Kawaki had done. Shikamaru seemed conflicted as he said that even if he did so to stop Momoshiki, he had killed Naruto’s son right in front of him, although things were okay in the end.

This earned him a strange look from Sasuke, and Shikamaru said that the only other people who knew about Kawaki’s actions were Ino, Sai, Katasuke and Amado. Sasuke then asked where Boruto was.

Eida threatens Code

Eida, who saw everything through her Senrigan, relayed the information to Code, telling him that it was lucky that his Ten Tails sacrifice had survived. She admitted that she was unable to see how Momoshiki had interacted with Boruto, suggesting that it had been through a temporal plane.

Eida then went on to display the full extent of her displeasure at Code using Daemon in battle without her permission, who said he didn’t have an option. Eida then gave Code an ultimatum, telling him that his job was to bring Kawaki to her, in exchange for which she would help him gain his power and fulfill his goals.

But if he remained incompetent even after unlocking the full extent of his powers, she and Daemon would not hesitate to kill him off. Code reiterated that he had taken measures, revealing that he had indeed placed a claw mark on Shikamaru and was waiting for the right opportunity.

Shikamaru confronts Amado

Shikamaru made his way to Amado’s lab where the latter revealed that Momoshiki had indeed revived his vessel using his karma and the blood analysis was proof of it. Once Shikamaru confirmed that it was impossible for Momoshiki to resurrect again, he proceeded to manhandle Amado, asking about Kawaki’s karma.

The chapter cut to Sarada and Mitsuki fussing over Boruto’s karma-repaired chest. Mitsuki asked why Code had tried to kill him when he had wanted him as a live sacrifice. Boruto evaded the subject, having been warned about keeping Kawaki’s actions under wraps for now.

Sarada pointed out that being fully Otsutsuki now, he would be targeted again and needed to be careful. Sasuke walked in, agreeing with Sarada and adding that it would not just be him who Code would target, but also Amado.

Meanwhile, Shikamaru was grilling Amado about reconstructing Kawaki’s karma without his consent, who said he simply did so because he knew Kawaki would never have agreed to it, despite desperately seeking power to protect Naruto against enemies.

He added that even after reconstruction, Kawaki would not have been able to awaken it if he did not have any intent to do so. He asked Shikamaru what he thought would have happened to Naruto and him if Amado hadn’t reconstructed Kawaki’s karma in advance.

Code attacks

Shikamaru had just begun grilling Amado about his own interests and obsessive interest in Kawaki’s karma, only for Code to pop out of his claw mark at that moment. He shoved Shikamaru away and grabbed a panicked Amado, strangling him.

Amado told him that his presence would be immediately sensed and Konoha Shinobi would immediately arrive, but Code calmly explained that he knew it would take Amado just a moment to remove the limiters on him.

Ino, who sensed Code’s presence, communicated with Shikamaru, who stopped her from sending reinforcements and only told her to inform Naruto and the others. He told her to wait for his signal, using Shadow Possession Jutsu to bind Code.

Shikamaru revealed that he had known about Code’s claw mark on his back all along and had set up a trap for him and uttered the command to wake up Delta.

This newly programmed and revamped Delta was what Amado had been creating as an ally for Konoha, who immediately proceeded to kick Code away from Amado, holding him in place with her transformed foot.

But before she could attack him further, Code drew claw marks on the wall beside him, pulling out Eida from inside. Boruto chapter 68 ended with Eida coming face-to-face with Amado, who looked on with shock and disbelief.

Boruto Manga Chapter 68 was full of surprises, despite being somewhat predictable. While most fans had guessed that Code had likely left a claw mark on Shikamaru, most people had not banked on Shikamaru using it to lure Code right into Amado’s lab. However, what Eida will do after this is a mystery that only the next chapter will reveal.

