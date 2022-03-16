×
Boruto Chapter 68: Release date, time, where to read, and more

Colored Boruto chapter 66 and 67 panels (Image via Shueisha, colorizations by Goruto Art)
Colored Boruto chapter 66 and 67 panels (Image via Shueisha, colorizations by Goruto Art)
Arundhoti Palit
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 67 took an unexpected turn with Momoshiki sacrificing the possibility of his reincarnation to save his vessel. The chapter debunked several major theories and predictions and left many more questions, including the much-speculated post-timeskip scene and how the manga will connect it with the current timeline.

Is it bad that I like this part? #BORUTO #borutochapter67 https://t.co/gJm19nCnO5

But with the worst of this arc presumably over, the upcoming chapter will likely provide some much-needed breathing space and deal with the aftermath of Code’s sudden attack and Kawaki awakening Otsutsuki Isshiki’s mark.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga spoilers ahead.

Boruto chapter 68: Release date

Unlike most shonen series which update on a weekly basis, the Boruto manga updates on a monthly schedule. Chapter 68 is scheduled to be released this Sunday on March 20, 2022 at 12.00AM (JST.) For international readers, the chapter is expected to be available for reading by the following time:

  • Pacific Time: 9.00AM on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
  • Central Time: 11.00AM on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
  • Eastern Time: 12.00PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
  • British Time: 5.00PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

Where to read

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 67: Kawaki’s done the unthinkable! Can he be forgiven? Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3I0inia https://t.co/xTlbL2o3qb

Chapter 68 will be available to read on the official Viz Shonen Jump website. The three latest chapters are available for free, but a subscription is required to access the previous ones. The chapter will also be available for reading on the series’ official Manga Plus website and app.

What to expect in chapter 68

I love how Daemon is sitting here chilling while Eida is threatening Code if Kawaki had died #BORUTO #borutochapter67 what a cheeky little kid https://t.co/Xt8AwYwhZw

Chapter 67 showcased a high-intensity battle between Code and Kawaki, with the latter easily overpowering his opponent. But Code managed to secure the upper hand by using Daemon’s repelling abilities, leading to Kawaki’s attack backfiring. However, it did not kill him, something that Code made sure of, so as not to anger Ada.

@Abdul_S17 The beginning of Code show his true power https://t.co/LD2MbgbgvC

But Code seemed to have now shifted his attention towards locating Amado and getting his limiters removed. While his plan remains yet undisclosed, the final panel of chapter 67 suggested that he might have placed a claw mark on Shikamaru without him noticing and will use the same to infiltrate Konoha.

@mvkFounder He also probably has claw marks on either boruto or shikamaru so he can get to Amado https://t.co/JVMs8LIT1H

Chapter 68 will probably also elaborate on Kawaki’s currently ambiguous status, since his obsessive loyalty to Naruto makes him a powerful ally, but it also makes him volatile. It remains to be seen how Boruto will react to the criticism that his brother will have to face for trying to kill him.

This panel goes hard 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BORUTO #borutochapter67 https://t.co/QvQFWqAQxE

It also remains unclear if Momoshiki is still a threat, since he was able to take over Boruto’s body and consciousness even with just 80% of it being Otsutsified. So, while Momoshiki’s actions have made sure that younger Uzumaki’s existence would not be wiped out, it does not make him an ally.

The Otsutsuki’s ominous prophecy being not too far ahead in the future also provides food for thought and might be addressed in the upcoming chapter.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
