What Boruto chapter 67 spoilers mean for Boruto’s revival and the plot of the manga

Boruto chapter 67 leaked spoilers have been floating online for a while now, and with all the spoilers out, we finally have a clearer picture of the events of the chapter.
What fans were most interested to know was how the protagonist of the series comes back to life, and if the jougan is finally introduced in the manga. The spoilers reveal the answers to both of these questions, but not in the way manga readers expected.
Disclaimer: Chapter 67 spoilers ahead.
Boruto chapter 67 spoilers and the fate of the series
Boruto’s revival
The leaked spoilers for chapter 67 revealed that Boruto does indeed come back to life despite Kawaki punching a hole through him. Both Naruto and Shikamaru’s initial relief is replaced by confusion as to how that could happen, but then it is revealed that Otsutsuki Momoshiki himself saves him in an attempt to preserve his vessel.
But the process turns his body into a perfect Otsutsuki, making him a perfect sacrifice for the Ten Tails’ suggesting that Code will come for him again in the future.
Momoshiki’s sacrifice
How Momoshiki does so is revealed when he speaks to his vessel to warn him that the intervention was a one-time thing, and Momoshiki would not be able to save him if the younger Uzumaki gets himself killed again.
The Otsutsuki member explains that the karma contains his data in a compressed format, slowly turning his vessel into a body that he can inhabit. But that also makes the vessel a container for Momoshiki’s soul, and the vessel dying would also disperse his soul as had been the case with Isshiki.
Allegedly to preserve his own soul, Momoshiki used the remaining 18% of the compressed Otsutsuki data to recreate his vessel’s destroyed heart and lungs and revive him. But that suggests that Momoshiki will effectively be unable to reincarnate using Boruto’s body as a vessel anymore.
Jougan’s reveal
Fans had been hoping for the jougan’s revival ever since chapter 66 depicted the younger Uzumaki dying. Unfortunately, the chapter does not introduce either his mysterious jougan, or the scar seen on his post-timeskip.
But chapter 67 definitely foreshadows the introduction of the jougan soon, with Momoshiki warning his vessel that his blue eyes would take everything away from him.
While most fans anticipated that Momoshiki would finally be unable to reincarnate again, no one saw this plot twist coming. While the Otsutsuki does still maintain a menacing aura and is by no means an ally, his hostility towards the young Uzumaki seems to have slightly mellowed.
Many fans have likened it to Naruto and Kurama’s relationship, while others still believe it to be akin to the relationship between Sukuna and Itadori Yuuji in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Boruto becoming a perfect Otsutsuki explains his post-timeskip control over his karma and with the Otsutsuki reincarnation out of the way, the story seems all set to move into the next arc.