Boruto chapter 67: Where to read, what to expect and more

Chapter 66 ended on a major cliffhanger with Kawaki awakening Otsutsuki Isshiki’s powers through his reconstructed karma and engaging in battle against Borushiki. He fatally impaled the latter after Boruto regained consciousness and asked Kawaki if they had to use the “last resort.”

Various theories have popped up among fans trying to predict what kind of a turn the manga storyline will take after this, but there is no way to confirm any of these possibilities until chapter 67 is released.

Major Boruto manga spoilers ahead.

Aditya @AdityaCursed



#BORUTO #Borutochapter66 Man i can't wait for Ch 67, its not just the fact that its a huge and unpredictable chapter but its gonna be the end of Volume 18 and you know how insane the cliffhangers are for voluke end chapters Man i can't wait for Ch 67, its not just the fact that its a huge and unpredictable chapter but its gonna be the end of Volume 18 and you know how insane the cliffhangers are for voluke end chapters 👀🔥#BORUTO #Borutochapter66 https://t.co/GdxdA4JEKQ

Everything to know about Boruto chapter 67

Chapter 67 release date and where to read

The manga is updated on a monthly basis, releasing first in Japan in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Raw scans and spoilers are usually leaked earlier, but the official english translation of chapter 67 is scheduled to be released on February 20, 2022 at 12 AM (JST).

For international readers, the chapter will be released at the mentioned times, but might be available slightly earlier than expected.

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Eastern Time: 12 PM on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The chapter will be available for reading on the official Viz media, Manga Plus and Shonen Jump official websites.

What can we expect in the upcoming chapter

Chapter 67 will probably address three major issues, the most important being Boruto’s condition. While the younger Uzumaki was shown lying on the ground motionless with a gaping hole through his chest, his death has not yet been confirmed.

Being the protagonist, he is bound to come back to life, though how that would happen is still unclear. Some of the more popular theories include the return of the jougan, or the use of a cyborg created by Amado as his vessel to reincarnate into.

The next issue that will likely be addressed is the outcome of Kawaki’s action. Even if Boruto is saved, Kawaki’s relationship with Naruto has been irreparably damaged, meaning that he will probably leave Konoha village.

Whether he will accompany Code or leave by himself is what remains to be seen. Amado’s reaction to Kawaki’s decision might also appear in the chapter, considering that he was the one who secretly reconstructed the latter’s karma.

Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 @PrinceVegeta126 I just don’t see what Momoshiki could’ve used against Kawaki tbh. Yeah the karma can only absorb chakra but anything else Momoshiki has gets shrunk down and becomes part of Kawakis arsenal. Nothing would’ve worked, the karma & the Dharmagan are a nasty combo. I just don’t see what Momoshiki could’ve used against Kawaki tbh. Yeah the karma can only absorb chakra but anything else Momoshiki has gets shrunk down and becomes part of Kawakis arsenal. Nothing would’ve worked, the karma & the Dharmagan are a nasty combo. https://t.co/bG4bjVieTk

Finally, the chapter will also show Code’s reaction to this fiasco. Fans were worried that Shikamaru would meet his end at Code’s hands but with things as they stand currently. He will probably let him go, either escaping by himself or with Kawaki in tow.

