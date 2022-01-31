Boruto Chapter 66 reveals potential final villain for the series 

Warning: The article contains major spoilers for Boruto manga and anime!

Chapter 66 of the Boruto manga took the story in an unprecedented direction with the awakening of Kawaki’s new powers and his confrontation against Borushiki. While the development itself was shocking, it brought the story closer to the arc portrayed at the beginning of the series.

Whether Kawaki will indeed become the final villain of the series is a topic that has the fandom split in half, which is no surprise considering that he is one of the most popular characters in the series.

Discussing every candidate who might become the final villain in Boruto

Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Considering the current situation of the manga, Momoshiki can easily be called the “final villain” of the series. The theory would have been perfectly reasonable too, if not for the post time-skip Boruto vs. Kawaki moment depicted in the very first chapter of the manga.

The aforementioned scene suggests that Momoshiki will be eliminated at some point. However, most fans are convinced that his demise occurred in chapter 66 itself, with Kawaki killing Momoshiki’s only existing vessel.

But it remains to be seen if Naruto’s son somehow survives this alongside Otsutsuki. Another theory suggests that the grown up Kawaki and Boruto we see are in an alternate dimension, where Borushiki’s rampage has destroyed Konoha.

Unnamed Otsutsuki

We have seen several perfect Otsutsukis till now in the Boruto series, including Momoshiki, Isshiki, Kinshiki and Toneri. But Reddit fans have pointed out that in a flashback showing Kaguya’s past, the silhouettes of the Otsutsukis included one figure who resembled none of the known members

Even if Momoshiki dies in chapter 66, yet another new Otsutsuki member might be introduced, who could become the ultimate enemy.

Amado

Amado has always been somewhat shady, but chapter 66 has cemented him as a thoroughly suspicious character with an ultirior motive. In chapter 61, Shikamaru told Amado that he suspected that everything was going according to plan.

Coupled with the secret reconstruction of Kawaki’s karma and his interaction with Sumire in chapter 60, Shikamaru’s acsecion to the series' final villain seems more than likely.

Even Code seemed shocked to see Kawaki wielding all of Isshiki’s powers, wondering if Amado was trying to turn Kawaki into a second Isshiki. Many fans suspect that Amado may be acting on an Otsutsuki’s orders to either exact a personal revenge or fulfill the wish Jigen had mentioned.

Kawaki

With the release of Boruto chapter 66, Kawaki has become the most plausible candidate for becoming the “final villain” of the series. After awakening his reconstructed karma during the fight against Borushiki, his behavior saw a sudden change.

Kawaki's cold and distant demeanor is also true to the attitude he sports post the time-skip.

However, the biggest problem with this is his motive. In chapter 66, Kawaki’s actions were driven by his obsessive need to protect Naruto, as well as a pact made with Boruto himself to follow through with the “last resort.”

Whether he truly becomes evil or an Itachi-esque character remains to be seen.

There are indeed several characters in the series who are either powerful enough to become a villain, or smart enough to be someone who pulling the strings from the shadows.

However, with the manga having released just 66 chapters, it might be far too early to make a definitive guess.

