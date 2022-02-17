Boruto Chapter 67 leaks have fans scrambling between real and fake updates

Boruto manga Chapter 66 ended on a major cliffhanger and fans have been waiting with bated breath for the new chapter.

It is a known fact that spoilers for the upcoming chapter are leaked a few days before the official release, and while spoilers for Chapter 67 have already been found floating around on the internet, a couple of fake spoilers have also been posted on Twitter. So, here is a gist of every real and fake spoiler.

Everything we know about Boruto Chapter 67 till now

Real leaks and spoilers

The title of Chapter 67 has been revealed to be “Rift.” However, considering the lack of context, there are several possibilities as to what the title might allude to. The cover also features Ada once more, suggesting that the chapter will focus on Code.

This is also supported by Twitter user @OrganicDinosaur revealing that the chapter will show Code checking Kawaki’s pulse to make sure he didn’t kill him by mistake, as to not incur Ada’s wrath.

Other true spoilers leaked include two panels of Naruto mourning his son. The first panel, allegedly from page 12 shows Naruto sobbing while clutching Boruto who seems to be dead.

The next panel, believed to be from page 29, just shows Naruto’s eyes as he seems surprised and then begins crying, saying his son’s name. The final confirmed leak, from page 34, shows Momoshiki using his Rinnegan.

Another spoiler that seems legitimate is Ada's brother, Daemon, waking up from his sleep. While no context has been received, it would not be too far-fetched to assume it might be because Code needs his help.

Fake 'spoiler' artworks on Twitter

Many fans have been remarking on the obvious absence of either Sasuke or Koji Kashin in the chapter, something that deflated several theories manga readers had come up with. Some went far enough to make fan art, depicting what they had hoped would appear in the chapter. Though false and misdirective, the artworks are pretty commendable.

Some of the more widely circulating fake spoilers include the appearance of Koji Kashin. Another artwork shows Ada telling Code that Kawaki has become too powerful and he should escape if he can’t persuade the other to leave with him.

Predictions

FreeBorushiki @freeBorushiki Still gonna be a good chapter y’all don’t trip. U know they might hit us with a cliffhanger. I’m not even upset cuz this is gonna be great most of u should know that #Boruto #Boruto 67 #Boruto 68 Still gonna be a good chapter y’all don’t trip. U know they might hit us with a cliffhanger. I’m not even upset cuz this is gonna be great most of u should know that #Boruto #Boruto67 #Boruto68 https://t.co/qvt3H102cj

There is a possibility that when Boruto mentioned the “last resort” to Kawaki in Chapter 66, they were trying to recreate a situation similar to how Amado and Koji Kashin forced Isshiki to reincarnate, thus killing them once and for all. Judging by the panel depicting Momoshiki and Naruto’s reaction, there is a possibility that Momoshiki might revive Boruto again.

There will almost definitely be a confrontation between Code and Kawaki in Boruto Chapter 67, with the former winning. No updates on Shikamaru or whether Kawaki would be abducted by Code have yet been revealed.

