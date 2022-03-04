Is the Boruto manga boring?

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga set up a major cliffhanger in Chapter 66 that had fans excited and theories popping up left and right on the internet. But Chapter 67 left fans flabbergasted and somewhat disappointed, with fans reverting to the belief that the series is boring.

This is especially because the anime content is mostly filler with some expositional worldbuilding mixed in, contrasting sharply against the prevailing mood of the manga content. But why do so many people not like the series?

Warning: Spoilers for the Boruto manga and anime ahead.

Where does the 'Boruto' manga go wrong?

One of the biggest problems with Boruto is that much of its fandom consists of people who were originally fans of the Naruto franchise. Both Kishimoto and Studio Pierrot seem to be treating the sequel series as a cash cow, banking on the brand created by Naruto as one of the most popular global shonen series and one of "The Big Three" series in anime.

But the power scaling, backdrop, and overall ambiance of the sequel do not cater to the nostalgia of Naruto fans. The plot and characters are not drastically different enough to get them hooked.

In terms of plot

Boruto often feels like poorly edited copied homework, both for manga and anime canon. Those who have followed the parent series feel the dynamic between Boruto and Kawaki is like a reiteration of the friendship Naruto and Sasuke had.

These parallels become even more apparent because the series sometimes intentionally highlights them or has characters make callback remarks to their younger days.

Another major issue with the plot of the Boruto series is that it is going too fast and too slow. The manga, which updates every month, devotes little to no time to worldbuilding and character development, often jumping from situation to situation.

This "montage" effect harms the flow of the story and affects the reader's investment in the plot.

The series begins with a single scene that appears to take place in the future, suggesting that the creators have an idea of how the story is set to go. Still, the characters' decisions and actions sometimes feel inconsistent and confusing, especially when it becomes obvious even to the readers that the treatment of the plot could be better.

Not to mention that the first scene of the show is highly similar to Naruto and Sasuke's first encounter after the time-skip, one that opens the Naruto Shippuden anime.

In terms of character

Most of the characters in Boruto feel like reworks of those from the original franchise. The show's protagonist himself feels like a more privileged Naruto, not only because of his comfortable life and annoying personality but also because of how overpowered he is as the main character.

One of the significant reasons Naruto was both relatable and inspiring is because Naruto began as an underdog who trained hard to master various types of power like Sage Mode and the Nine Tails' chakra.

Kawaki's character, too, has similarities with both Naruto and Sasuke. His actions in the recent chapter are especially reminiscent of rogue Sasuke after finding out the truth about Itachi.

Another reason why many fans are disappointed with Boruto is because of how often it nerfs characters from Naruto. Kurama's death in the manga has significantly weakened Naruto, Momoshiki stabbing Sasuke's rinnegan nerfs him, while other badass characters like Kakashi, Tsunade, or even Orochimaru rarely appear.

With the Otsutsukis' appearance, much of the beloved older generation has been rendered useless due to their powerful abilities that can even bend space and time. Even characters like Shikamaru, whose brilliance depended on his intelligence rather than his ninjutsu skills, seem to be dumbed down in the sequel series.

In terms of setting

Lastly, the Konoha of Boruto is very different from the Konoha of Naruto. The setting for this series is designed to be more appealing to newer generations of viewers, showing a revamped Konoha village with satellites, computers, technology, and trains. Even ninja technology is shown to be digitized and converted into gadgets.

While it is interesting, a fatal flaw with this setting is that it renders much of what made ninja techniques fascinating practically useless. Some details about the characters learning to become shinobi feel very superficial, especially with most of the action revolving around the Otsutsuki karma powers and rarely ninjutsu itself. Genjutsu and taijutsu seem to have disappeared completely.

In conclusion

Despite all the harsh criticism in this article, Boruto is not all bad. It does have its merits and has the potential to become a fan favorite. The setting of an evolving world suits the reigning theme of an "end of the age of the shinobi."

But it all boils down to execution and how the rest of the storyline is developed and presented.

Another major issue that needs to be addressed is the pacing of the Boruto anime. The constant lack of canon content has led to the anime being almost 70% filler, so it might be a better idea to air it on a seasonal basis, just as shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen do.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

