8 Naruto characters who were heavily nerfed in Boruto

Fans seem to think that there are a lot of Naruto characters who were nerfed in Boruto. Naruto is a series that revolves around the lives of Shinobi, not to mention the fantastical elements that the story carries. As a result, a lot of the characters of the series are immensely powerful, aided by different styles and types of Jutsu.

Some have Doujutsu, while others are armed with a different form of Kekkei Genkai. Others, like the series' protagonist, are vessels who carry one of the Tailed-beasts among them.

In the Boruto era, though, times have drastically changed, although these elements are still present, now with technological developments, Shinobi are aided with Scientific Ninja Tools. Another thing that has changed is the generation.

The protagonists now are the young Shinobi, specifically the children of the fan-favorites from Naruto. As a result, a lot of characters were nerfed in Boruto. Here is a list of who they seem to be.

Naruto characters that were heavily nerfed in Boruto

8) Choji

Although Choji was never one of the most powerful Shinobi, he seemed to have shown impressive bouts of strength during Naruto. Especially during the Sasuke Retrieval arc and Fourth Great Ninja War.

The power of Ino-Shika-Cho shone brightly during that battle. However, in Boruto, fans are yet to see anything from this fan favorite. Fans seem to think, in the end, he just ended up being one of those characters who got nerfed in Boruto.

7) Hinata

Hinata was always someone who used to be scared to use her full potential. This seemed to change after Neji helped her train better. The results of which fans witnessed during the Pain vs Hinata fight and the Fourth Great Ninja War.

However, much like Choji, Boruto is yet to show anything at all regarding Hinata's strength and development. As a result, fans seem to think that even the protagonist's mother got nerfed here.

6) Shikamaru

Shikamaru has always been in a league of his own due to his intelligence. There is hardly anyone who can match up to his brains in all of Land of Fire. Fans saw the depth of his ability, and how he could use his intelligence to balance out his comparable physical weakness, during his fight with Hidan to avenge Asuma, and again in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Even though fans see him working as an administrator in Boruto alongside Naruto, any amazing feats of power are still something to be witnessed by fans yet. It seems as if he too is a Naruto character that got nerfed in Boruto.

5) Tsunade

Tsunade was not only the Fifth Hokage of the Hidden Lead but also the granddaughter of the First Hokage Hashirama. Not to mention that she managed to unlock the Hundred Healings Mark. This lent her the kind of strength that was nothing short of a miracle.

Due to this she could also tend to the injured even in the middle of a battle and fight on the frontlines, which generally the Medical Ninja were prohibited to do. She proved her strength during her battle with Madara during the Fourth Great Ninja War. Although she did not win, she managed to stall Madara for some time along with the other Kage.

However, after she stepped down from her position, fans have never seen her doing anything even similar to her previous feats. In Boruto, this trend continued and as such, it seemed that she too is someone who got nerfed heavily in the series.

4) Kakashi

Kakashi since his childhood was nothing short of a genius prodigy. After he gained his Sharingan from Obito, he only seemed to get stronger. Although he still did not come close to Naruto or Sasuke, he was one of the strongest Shinobi of his generation. He was feared across the nations as "The Copy Ninja" and "Cold Blooded Kakakshi".

However, since he lost his Sharingan, fans never got to see any other miraculous feat from this fan favorite. In Boruto, after stepping down from his position as the Sixth Hokage, even his appearance lessened in the series. Fans seem to think that he also got nerfed gradually to make others shine more.

3) Might Guy

As stated by Madara, Might Guy was the strongest Taijutsu user of his generation. During that fight, fans saw Might Guy push Madara almost to his limits by opening the Eight Inner Gates. However, it destroyed both his legs and as a result, his strength seemed to weaken as well.

In Boruto, it seems that the story pushed him back to his comic relief days, other than being a moral support for Metal Lee and being hailed as a war hero. It seems to the fans that he, too, is someone that got nerfed heavily in Boruto.

2) Sasuke

Sasuke, as stated in the series, is the strongest Uchiha to have ever born, and one of the strongest Shinobi in general. Fans are already aware of his amazing strength and Genjutsu abilities.

Although in the beginning of the show, he still maintained his powers as was portrayed during their fight with Momoshiki, but gradually he seems to have weakened as well.

Last year, fans also witnessed him losing his Rinnegan to Boruto's Momoshiki manifestation. As such, it seems he got nerfed as well.

1) Naruto

The protagonist of the Naruto series, Naruto, is possibly the strongest Shinobi ever. With his Kurama Chakra, Sage Mode, and Sage of Six Paths Powers, he was almost invincible.

However, in Boruto, fans also witnessed him gradually weakening over time. Although, it should be mentioned that his enemies in this series seem to be far more powerful than the ones he previously had to face.

Like Sasuke, fans witnessed him losing a major part of his strength last year when Kurama died. So, even though he is still one of the strongest Shinobi of his generation, his powers have understandably weakened. It stands to reason then that Naruto got nerfed in Boruto as well.

