4 Naruto characters who can beat Madara (and 4 who never will)

Madara was one of the strongest characters in the entire series, however, there are some Naruto characters who can beat him. The list is quite short and comprised only of a very few. This is why there have been various debates in the fandom about whether there actually is anyone who can beat him.

Here is a list of the characters who can successfully take on Madara, as well as some characters who do not stand a chance against him.

Naruto characters who can beat Madara

4) Naruto

The series' protagonist happens to be the strongest Shinobi to ever exist in the Naruto universe. From Kurama Chakra to Sage Mode and later even Six Paths Sage Mode, he gains a lot of power as the show progresses. As such, it is only possible that he is one of the very few who can defeat Madara.

Although Naruto seemed to have been having trouble dealing with Madara during the Fourth Great Ninja War, it was due to the latter becoming the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki and unlocking powers close to Kaguya.

3) Sasuke

Sasuke was stated to be the strongest Uchiha to ever have been born, including Madara. So, obviously, his powers do exceed Madara's. With his Choku-tomou Rinnegan and Indra's arrow, he is almost invincible. As a result, he is also one of the Naruto characters who can defeat Madara.

2) Hashirama

The First Hokage Hashirama Senju was Madara's biggest rival and surprisingly his closest friend, paralleling the Naruto and Sasuke storyline. Both of these pairs have similarities beyond that as well, but that is a different topic. During his lifetime there was only one character who could defeat Madara and that happened to be Hashirama.

He was so powerful that later in life Madara went on to implant Hashirama's cells in his body to gain more powers which led to his Rinnegan awakening. As such, Hashirama is a Naruto character who can and definitely did beat Madara.

1) Kaguya

The whole fandom was shocked at the end of Naruto: Shippuden, when it was revealed that the Tsuki No Mei plan was to revive Otsutsuki Kaguya and that Black Zetsu manipulated Madara into realizing his own goals. Kaguya Otsutsuki was an ancient deity who was responsible for the first flow of Chakra reaching human beings.

One of the most powerful beings, as all the other Otsutsuki are, she is definitely someone who can beat Madara. Especially with her space-time teleportation and Byakugan, Sharingan, and Rinnegan abilities.

Naruto characters who will never defeat Madara

4) Kakashi

Although Kakashi was one of the strongest Shinobi, he was nowhere near as powerful as Madara. Even with his Sharingan, Kakashi lacked the necessary Chakra to attack constantly. As a result, his Chidori and Raikiri were also not of much use, and there are no chances of Kakakshi ever beating Madara.

3) Itachi

Itachi was undoubtedly one of the greatest Shinobi to have ever lived. He was a genius who was far ahead of his peers and seniors ever since he was a child. He seemed to value peace over everything, something that helped the administrators of Konoha manipulate him easily.

However, even with his Amaterasu, Tonkotsu blade, and amazing Genjutsu abilities, he seems to fall short of power against Madara.

2) Pain

The source of Pain's Rinnegan powers remained an utter mystery until fans later learned that it was Madara who had his eyes transplanted on Nagato before he died. As such, Pain became the acting leader of Akatsuki and was a Shinobi even Naruto had trouble dealing with initially.

Even with his Rinnegan powers and Uzumaki Chakra, Pain was nowhere near as powerful as the original user. As a result, he is one of the Naruto characters who will never defeat Madara.

1) Obito

A kind-hearted albeit silly person in his childhood, Obito turned out to be one of the major villains of the series later. He was so powerful that he led an attack on Konoha while controlling Kurama for a short time and was also responsible for the Bloody Mist reign of the Fourth Mizukage Yagura.

His powers had a sudden hundredfold increase when during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he became the Jinchuriki of the Ten-Tails. However, Madara still surpassed Obito by leaps and bounds.

Naruto seems to have given fans a lot of moments and characters to cherish forever. From villains to unlikely heroes, their backstories revealed a lot of unexpected twists and turns.

