Naruto confirms new anime releasing in September 2023

Last month, several Twitter leaks about a new Naruto anime project being released in September 2023 surfaced online. On July 2, 2023, these leaks were confirmed by the title's official Twitter account through a post, which revealed that the new anime project is set to release on September 3, 2023.

The news comes as Naruto's 20th anniversary is being celebrated across the world. The announcement of the anime project is part of the massive celebration, alongside the recent poll and other events like the live concert.

New Naruto anime will comprise four episodes

The new anime announcement

The official announcement (Image via Twitter)

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, the official Naruto Twitter account confirmed the news about the upcoming project. This comes after the project was earlier announced during the JUMP FESTA Super Stage in December 2022.

The new four-episode anime special is due to begin airing on September 3, 2023, and Studio Pierrot will be handling the animation production.

As the release date draws closer, more details about the title will be released. All that's known as of this writing is that it's a new anime project and that it'll be released on September 3.

Celebrating Naruto's 20th anniversary

The new animated project isn't the only exciting news surrounding the title's 20th anniversary. The Narutop99 poll, which originally began back in December 2022, recently concluded and saw Minato Namikaze emerge victorious.

A one-shot manga is also set to release on July 18, 2023, written by series creator Masashi Kishimoto. Other events set to be held include a live concert in the Fall of 2023, and a massive gallery exhibition, which will open later in the Summer of 2023 in Japan.

Other released projects include a tribute video celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series, which was uploaded to the official Studio Pierrot YouTube page in October 2022. The video contains re-animated and famous scenes from the series, including the Chunin Exams, the final fight, and more.

This video, which has accumulated well over 19 million views, recaps the entire series in 10 minutes as some of the most popular opening theme songs like Blue Bird play in the background.

As stated earlier, more details about this new anime project will be announced as the release date draws near. The leaks, it appears, were accurate and the upcoming title will release on September 3, 2023.

Fans can enjoy the entirety of the series from the original to Shippuden and Boruto on Crunchyroll as they await the new release. They can also deep-dive into the manga, which is available on Viz Media's website.

