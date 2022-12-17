JUMP FESTA 2023 Super Stage Day 1 recap: Boruto & Naruto, My Hero Academia, Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen

The first day of Jump Festa 2023 began today, December 17, 2022, at 11.15 am JST. Anime fans all around the world were treated to massive reveals of their favorite series, including Bleach unveiling a new key visual for its final episode to Undead Unluck revealing a new PV.

Besides that, the event saw several staff members of popular anime franchises taking part in QnA sessions and giving insights on the many behind-the-scenes stuffs of several series. Since day one of the Jump Festa 2023 also proved to be an important event of this year for otakus, this article will highlight five of the most significant Jump Festa 2023 announcements.

From announcing the anime adaptation of Sasuke Retsuden to Gege Akutami asking his fans to support him, here are 5 highlights from the Jump Festa 2023

5. Jujutsu Kaisen

The anime is scheduled for July 2023



Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer!

The anime is scheduled for July 2023

Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, revealed during the Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage that his series might end in a year. Additionally, a message from Akutami was read aloud by Nobunaga Shimazaki at the conclusion of the event. The said message stated that the mangaka wants his fans' support "for about another year (maybe)."

Besides Akutami's announcement, the character previews for the highly anticipated season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen were announced on the Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage. The long-awaited animation of Toji will finally debut in the upcoming season. Moreover, there was also a Q&A panel with voice actors of Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki), Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura), and Mahito (Nobunaga Shimazaki).

4. My Hero Academia

Horikoshi's illustration during the event (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The mangaka of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, said in a message that he is unsure when the manga will end. Unfortunately, the Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 did not provide fans with any information regarding the set date for the franchise's end.

The event featured the cover of volume 36, Two Flashfires. Additionally, the Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 also saw cast members reminding the audience of the next My Hero Academia stage production, The "Ultra" Stage: Saikou no Hero (The Best Hero), which will run on the following dates and cities:

April 29 to May 7 - Tokyo

May 12 to 14 - Kobe

May 19 to 21 - Tokyo.

3. Black Clover

Asta, as seen in the movie trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jump Festa 2023 began with Black Clover releasing its movie trailer and announcing new cast members. Joining the ensemble cast of voice actors will be Yoshitada Otsuka and Miyuki Sawashiro, who will be voicing the 20th Magic Emperor Edward Aberache and the 11th Magic Emperor Princia Funny Bunny, respectively.

As part of this storyline, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be a prequel story to the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc. Meanwhile, Asta and the crew are yet to face the Dark Triad. The former Magic Emperors will appear in the film, as their return is set to spark an all-out battle across the kingdom.

2. Boruto

Boruto anime Code Arc confirmed

Broadcast begins in February 2023

Broadcast begins in February 2023 Boruto anime Code Arc confirmedBroadcast begins in February 2023 https://t.co/wK1iT5IM4q

In an innovative fashion, the cast of Naruto revealed through virtual scrolls that the Boruto anime will be adapting the Code arc. The upcoming installment will officially begin broadcasting in February 2023. Moreover, it was also revealed that there will be a lot of anime canon episodes tied to the Code arc.

The next installment will also see Boruto appear taller to highlight his growing age. Besides the shift in story's timeline, fans can expect to see more active involvement from Naruto and other major characters in Boruto.

1. Naruto

While fans were expecting news about a remake of the Naruto franchise, it turns out that all the tweets from the official account of the series were hinting at Naruto: The Live. The announced event will be held in 2023, entailing a music concert that will feature artists such as FLOW, Kana-Boon, and many others (TBA) who will play theme songs of the series. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting today.

The only thing that redeemed the Naruto Super Stage was the announcement of a Sasuke Retsuden anime adaptation, which will be incorporated into the Boruto storyline. While Jun Esaka's Sasuke Retsuden is part of the canonical timeline, the anime adaptation of it into Naruto's sequel series will amount to filler content.



This is the final naruto announcement during Jump Festa 2023



The other 2 were:

- NarutOP 99

- Naruto Music concert



New key visual for Sasuke Retsuden anime

This is the final naruto announcement during Jump Festa 2023

The other 2 were:

- NarutOP 99

- Naruto Music concert

Besides that, NARUTOP 99, an international popularity poll for all characters from the Naruto Universe, was announced at the Jump Festa 2023, with about 488 character entries. The results of the global poll will be revealed in April 2023, and the first 20 characters will be drawn by mangaka Masashi Kishimoto.

Fans can use the hashtag #narutop99 on Twitter to vote for their favorite character. The only limitation is that a person can only vote for one character each day. Moreover, the Top 1 Naruto character will be featured in a short manga.

