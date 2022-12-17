My Hero Academia could end anytime in the future, says Horikoshi in Jump Festa 2023

While the My Hero Academia Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 did not give fans any new information, Mangaka Horikoshi’s message stated that he is unsure of when the manga will end. He clarified that he was being optimistic when he promised to finish the series by the end of 2022.

Apart from Horikoshi’s message, the panel also revealed some information regarding the upcoming stage play and volume 36 of the manga. however, both pieces of information were already available to the fans, who were largely disappointed by the lack of new content at the event.

My Hero Academia Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 reveals a new illustration by Horikoshi, who has no set date for the series’ end

The Jump Festa 2023 panel consisted of Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Yuki Kaji, Kouki Uchiyama, and Hiro Shimono, who play Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Tomura Shigaraki, and Dabi, respectively, in the anime. The event began with each cast member picking a favorite scene from My Hero Academia season 6 and then elaborating on their reasoning behind it.

Following this segment, the members reinformed the audience of the upcoming My Hero Academia Stage play The "Ultra" Stage: Saikou no Hero (The Best Hero) stage play will be performed in Tokyo from April 29 to May 7, then in Kobe from May 12-14, and then again in Tokyo from May 19-21. The cover of volume 36, Two Flashfires, was also displayed in the event.

Lastly, Yamashita read aloud the letter from Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi. As per the English Voiceover, the letter roughly states that while Horikoshi had said in last year’s Jump Festa that he would be ending his series by the end of 2022, it did not happen. This was not because he was stalling or taking too many breaks, but because he was simply too optimistic about the remaining storylines. However, he is grateful for the continuous support of the readers.

He often has bad dreams of his editors canceling My Hero Academia, but he is thankful that it has not happened yet. He emphasized that both the villains and heroes are steadily advancing toward their goals and they will soon come to the finish line, implying that the series will come to a close soon. This was accompanied by another illustration by Horikoshi, which featured Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto in formal attire, while Cementoss is seen behind them.

Considering the current state of the manga, it is nearly unthinkable that Horikoshi will be able to end the series by the end of 2023. Not only is the Final War still fragmented into several separate fights, most of which Horikoshi is yet to focus on, but the main storylines are also yet to reach their climaxes.

Horikoshi, on the other hand, can theoretically rush through the resolution of the tangled plot points to reach the climax of the series as a whole. While it would be unwise given the popularity of the manga and the anticipation for season 7, Horikoshi’s previous experience with cancellation can force his hand. However, it is certain that Shueisha will not be canceling My Hero Academia anytime soon.

