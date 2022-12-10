My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11: Gigantomachia arrives, Dabi takes the stage

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 marked the climax of the fight between Shigaraki and Deku, with All For One taking over the former’s body. The villain tried to steal the green-haired protagonist's quirk but was unsuccessful after the vestiges within One For All resisted and prevented the transfer of the quirk.

However, the preview for episode 11 showed that the heroes’ ordeal was far from over since Dabi seemed to have an ace up his sleeve. This article breaks down and highlights the major events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11, revealing a truth that would crumble society’s faith in heroes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 summary and highlights

Iida and Nejire find the injured heroes

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11, titled Dabi’s Dance, began with Best Jeanist urging his pilot to hurry, who protested that they couldn’t go any faster. The pilot advised the hero to sit down instead of standing in the cockpit since the latter hadn’t recovered completely. However, Best Jeanist declared they must reach their destination as soon as possible because people were dying.

At the battlefield in Jaku City, Shoto managed to rescue his injured allies, bringing them back to the ground safely. Shoto assured Deku that Bakugo was alive, but before he could tend to their injuries, Shigaraki began to move again. At this point, All For One’s voice urged the villain to retreat for today, realizing that his protégé’s body was at its limit.

Deku refuses to escape with Iida (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Rivet Stab's black tendrils extended out of his fingertips and then directly out of his spine, dangling him in the air, while Shigaraki continued to resist, refusing to let his mentor order him around.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 then showed the villain suddenly being blasted away by Nejire’s Wave Motion, while Iida rushed to their spot to warn them about Gigantomachia’s arrival. He was shocked to see the heroes injured, realizing why his classmates had not returned to the evacuation site.

Deku urged Iida to escape with Bakugo and Endeavor, stating that Shigaraki was still after him and might end up following them. Shoto observed that their continuous attacks had drastically weakened Shigaraki and decided to keep attacking with Nejire to wear down the villain even further.

Ochaco and Toga exchange blows

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 moved on to show the confrontation between Toga and Ochaco after the former lured the hero into an abandoned house and ambushed her. Toga revealed that her quirk had evolved, and she could now copy not only another person’s appearance but could also access their quirk.

She found Deku’s All Might charm, which had fallen out of Ochaco’s hero costume, which confirmed the villain’s hypothesis that the zero-gravity hero had feelings for her classmate. Toga told Ochaco they were alike, comparing her feelings for Deku to her own feelings for the deceased Jin Bubaigawara. The villain’s monolog in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 revealed her twisted psychology and odd penchant for shedding the blood of those who piqued her interest.

Ochaco tried to use the ropes attached to her costume to push random objects she had used her quirk on to restrain the villain, stating that the latter must take responsibility if she wanted to live her life as she wished. This brought tears to Toga’s eyes as she agreed and threw her knives at the hero, giving her no space to dodge.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 then showed Asui arriving in the nick of time. Having followed her friend, she blocked the knives and confronted Toga. However, the villain escaped and began making her way back to the League, having vented out some of her frustration.

Gigantomachia arrives

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 returned to the battle raging at Jaku City, where Gigantomachia arrived just as Shoto and Nehire were rushing towards Shigaraki to attack. All For One was delighted by his devoted follower’s appearance, realizing that he could command the giant to rescue Shigaraki, whose body and mind were barely holding on after being subjected to consecutive OFA attacks and Prominence Burn.

The two heroes realized they had to get rid of the villain before tackling the giant, attacking Shigaraki simultaneously. Endeavor screamed at them to run as the giant used his transformed hand to grab Shigaraki and claw away at the two attacking heroes.

Bakugo wakes up (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 showed a conscious but heavily injured Bakugo telling Iida to put him down, insisting that it had to be a total victory. Endeavor carried Deku with him and joined Shoto, asking his son if he was okay. The Pro hero noted that one of his lungs had been pierced and he was close to his limit, but decided that it was his duty to keep fighting since he was the No.1 hero.

Dabi reveals his identity

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 then showcased the highlight of the episode, with Dabi confronting Endeavor and Shoto to reveal his true identity. He doused a bottle of water on himself, washing away the black dye and revealing his white hair, declaring that rather than Dabi, Toya had a better ring to it. At the battlefield, the villain began dancing as he loudly wondered how he should destroy his father’s life.

Endeavor remained shell-shocked while Shoto continued to watch with rising horror as Toya described how he had initially planned on killing his youngest brother to take revenge. However, after seeing the hero fight in Kyushu in My Hero Academia season 4, he decided that it would be even better to reveal his true nature to the world instead.

He taunted the hero, asking if being promoted to the rank of the No.1 hero and mending his relationship with his children had made him feel absolved of his crimes. Following this, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 revealed Endeavor’s memories of the night Toya had “died” in a forest fire on the Sekoto Peak, where the hero used to train.

The flashback in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 showed a younger Enji Todoroki, looking around desperately at the raging flames that engulfed his oldest son. The flames, which were over 2000°C, had burned away even the boy’s bones, and even after searching everywhere, all they had found was a small piece of Toya’s jaw.

The Pro hero reminisced about his memories of Toya as a child, and his selfish desire to make his son the beacon of his dreams. Back in the present, Endeavor weakly protested that his son was dead. However, Toya declared that he would let the hero do a DNA test to confirm it for himself.

Toya exposes Endeavor and Hawk’s past

Dabi reveals his true identity and blames Endeavor (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Toya’s true intent behind dragging Skeptic off with the League became obvious as a video clip began circulating on television screens, including the hospital where Rei Todoroki was institutionalized. Rei, Natsuo, and Fuyumi watched the clip in horror as Toya introduced himself as the oldest Todoroki son and confessed to killing 30 innocent people.

After this, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 showed Toya explaining in detail how Endeavor had married their mother in order to get children with better quirks so that he could burden them with his ambition of surpassing All Might. He added that he had been neglected after failing to live up to his father’s expectations, with Endeavor directing his attention and torture towards Shoto, who was his “masterpiece.”

Dabi exposes Hawks (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

Toya's monolog was accompanied by a montage of the casualties sustained by Shigaraki and Gigantomachia’s rampage, revealing the mental state of the people currently listening to the broadcast detailing the dark past of their top hero. After disclosing a DNA test on the television broadcast to prove his parentage, Toya went on to expose Hawks as well, revealing that the winged hero’s father had been a serial villain who had been arrested by Endeavor.

He insisted that Hawks had fooled people by keeping his real name and identity a secret. Moreover, he had even killed fellow hero Best Jeanist to gain the villains’ trust and infiltrate the League and later the Paranormal Liberation Front headquarters. Toya slammed the final nail in the coffin with footage of Hawks killing Twice, telling the civilians that the hero had no qualms about executing a villain who was running for his life.

Best Jeanist comes to the rescue

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 showed Toya jumping off Giganmachia’s back as he geared up to attack Endeavor. The Pro Hero stood on his spot hyperventilating, thinking about how he had searched for his son and believed that Toya had survived the disaster. A frantic Shoto urged his father to move and protect their allies, declaring that Nejire and he would fight the villain.

The youngest Todoroki continued to scream at the hero with tears in his eyes, stating that they could figure this out later, fearing that Endeavor would stand there and let Toya kill him. However, when the hero’s death seemed inevitable, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 11 showed thick wires restraining Dabi midair, as Best Jeanist arrived with several floating reels of wires binding the League villains and Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 preview

The preview to My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 shows that Dabi’s revelation had further complicated the situation, throwing the heroes into disarray. A shocked Endeavor watched on while Shoto continued to fight. Additionally, Best Jeanist had managed to somewhat stabilize the situation, binding Gigantomachia with thick ropes using his quirk.

However, the recovered hero coughed up blood, implying that the heroes’ victory was not yet assured. The preview also showed a smiling Bakugo, suggesting that the blonde hero might return to battle and fight alongside his work-study mentor.

The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 12 was announced to be Threads of Hope, and the final scene of the clip showed an injured Nejire. Meanwhile, the narrator revealed that the upcoming episode will show Bakugo disclosing his hero name.

