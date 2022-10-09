8 pro heroes who will become important in My Hero Academia Season 6

With just two episodes on air, My Hero Academia Season 6 has already impressed fans with its animation and fight sequences. Things are about to further heat up as the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front has begun.

Heroes from all over Japan have gathered to see this through. Some of them have an important role to play in the upcoming war, as depicted in the manga. Here's a look at the pro heroes who will gain importance in My Hero Academia Season 6.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia manga.

Endeavor and 7 other pro heroes who will become important in My Hero Academia Season 6

1) Endeavor

Pro Hero Endeavor (Image via Studio Bones)

Kicking off the list for My Hero Academia Season 6 is Flame Hero: Endeavor. A leader of one of the two teams, alongside heroes like Eraser Head, Mirko, and Present Mic storm Jaku hospital in search of Dr. Garaki.

As a new and improved Shigaraki emerges, Endeavor takes him on. While the villain grasps his new powers, the flame hero launches several attacks at him. Simultaneously, he communicates with his team to disclose Shigaraki's location.

As the battle wears on, the Symbol of Chaos gains an upper hand over the number one hero but the No. 1 hero is far from backing down.

2) Mirko

Pro Hero Mirko (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Season 6 gave the spotlight to Rabbit Hero: Mirko from the very onset. Her fight begins when she invades Jaku Hospital as part of Team Endeavor. Instructed to continue forward, Mirko finds the real Dr. Garaki and in turn encounters his High-End Nomus. What ensues is an intense and bloody battle.

Mirko takes on four High-Ends by herself as she pursues the fleeing Garaki. In the process, she gravely injures her arm, leg, and an ear but manages to survive. Later, she is found by Endeavor, who vows to carry on for her sake as she is rendered unable to fight.

3) Eraser Head

Pro Hero Eraser Head (Image via Studio Bones)

Crucial to the fight in My Hero Academia Season 6, Erasure Hero: Eraser Head's importance cannot be stressed enough. Given his quirk Erasure, he keeps a rampaging Shigaraki at bay by nullifying his quirks.

Aided by Rock Lock and Manual, Eraser Head keeps his gaze fixed on the villain to prevent him from using his newfound power. This allows Deku, Bakugo, Endeavor, and others to land blows on Shigaraki.

4) Mt. Lady

Pro Hero Mt. Lady (Image via Studio Bones)

As the battle against the Paranormal Liberation Front carries on, Tomura's trump card Gigantomachia is unleashed. The giant lays waste to the cities in his wake as he charges to his master's location. Standing in his way to block his attempts is Mineyama Hero: Mt. Lady. Her quirk, Gigantification, allows her to exponentially grow in size and strength.

She uses this to slow down and keep Gigantomachia at bay while her team strategizes on taking him down.

5) Hawks

Pro Hero Hawks (Image via Studio Bones)

Prior to My Hero Academia Season 6, Wing Hero: Hawks was undercover the entire time. His goal was to inflitrate villain society and feed information regarding their every move.

It was Hawks who informed the police and pro heroes about Shigaraki's transformation and the secret Paranormal Liberation Front.

He is also responsible for taking down the League of Villains' Twice. Previously, the villain rediscovered himself and his quirk got a major power boost. However, Hawks still outdoes the villain, finishing him off once and for all.

6) Best Jeanist

Pro Hero Best Jeanist (Image via Studio Bones)

Making a return in My Hero Academia Season 6 will be Fiber Hero: Best Jeanist. Believed to be dead by the villains, he airdrops at the location of the battle. Just as Dabi moves in for the killing blow on Endeavor, several wires drop from the sky and ensnare the confused villain.

Fully recovered and ready for battle, Best Jeanist rounds up Shigaraki, Dabi, Gigantmachia, and the rest of the villains in his fiber. However, the villains escape the heroes' grasp and another fight ensues.

Best Jeanist keeps Gigantomachia restrained, giving his team a better chance at victory.

7) Edgeshot

Pro Hero Edgeshot (Image via Studio Bones)

Leading the second team in My Hero Academia Season 6 is Ninja Hero: Edgeshot. His team's job is to storm Gunga Mountain Villa and clear out the villains guarding the main hideout. He coordinates and instructs his team not to allow a single villain to escape.

Edgeshot also takes down one of the generals, an Amplivolt villain. The villain attempts to overload Kaminari's electricity absorption but is promptly taken out by the ninja. The pro hero also renders the villains' front line unable to fight, using his quirk Foldabody to pierce tiny holes in their bodies.

8) Midnight

Pro Hero Midnight (Image via Studio Bones)

Alongside Edgeshot is R-Rated Hero: Midnight. As Denki Kaminari is having a nervous breakdown, she helps him. Her words awaken an urge inside him to protect his dear ones and he rushes forward, displaying his prowess with electricity.

Also, while Gigantomachia is being held back by Mt. Lady, Midnight comes up with the plan to sedate him. She inspires her team to keep the giant at bay while strategizing a way to get her quirk to his face.

