My Hero Academia: Will Kirishima and Mt. Lady fight Gigantomachia?

The final arc matchups have seemingly been decided for My Hero Academia, but there might be a few surprises left.

In the previous war, Gigantomachia laid waste to everything and everybody. However, at some point, Kirishima managed to throw a sedative canister into his mouth.

Gigantomachia would later fall asleep under the effects of this powerful weapon. He's currently located at the Jaku Hospital Ruins.

Regardless, there's reason to believe that Kirishima will have to deal with Gigantomachia again. Several villains are trying to help the giant escape in the final war arc.

Mt. Lady will be there to help, but that may not be enough. There is a real possibility that Gigantomachia can be freed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

My Hero Academia might be setting up Kirishima and Mt. Lady versus Gigantomachia, and here's why

Both heroes are currently stationed near the villain

cole☾ @rdztz THE FACT THAT GIGANTOMACHIA AND KIRISHIMA COULD ACTUALLY FIGHT IS MAKING ME ASCEND THE FACT THAT GIGANTOMACHIA AND KIRISHIMA COULD ACTUALLY FIGHT IS MAKING ME ASCEND

Gigantomachia is still very much relevant in My Hero Academia, despite his defeat in the Paranormal Liberation War. Several heroes are currently guarding him in the Jaku Hospital Ruins.

Here's a look at who's in the general area right now:

Mt. Lady

Eijiro Kirishima

Mina Ashido

Minoru Mineta

Yui Kodai

Reiko Yanagi

Juzo Honenuki

Interestingly, several of these heroes seem like really good matchups against Gigantomachia.

Mt. Lady is the only hero big enough to keep him down, at least in terms of size and strength. Meanwhile, Juzo could soften the ground with his Quirk, while Mineta could throw his sticky balls around.

Remember, several villains are trying to help Gigantomachia escape. It's rather convenient that My Hero Academia would place these specific heroes near the monster since they can feasibly slow him down.

Kirishima also has some history with Gigantomachia

Gigantomachia played a major role in Kirishima's backstory in My Hero Academia. A few years ago, he showed up and scared a bunch of young girls.

Kirishima wanted to help, but he felt too cowardly to do anything. Luckily, Mina Ashido tricked the villain into going somewhere else.

This was a very critical moment in Kirishima's development. He felt that he wasn't good enough to become a hero. Thankfully, he would later be inspired by Crimson Riot, who allowed him to rethink his life.

Kirishima managed to redeem himself in front of Mina when he saved her from Gigantomachia back in the Paranormal Liberation War. He may get yet another chance in My Hero Academia. There has to be a reason why Kirishima and Mina are right next to Gigantomachia in the final arc.

Mt. Lady is the only hero with enough power to stop him

ash 💙✨🏳️‍🌈 stream fk @DENJIHEART Now that Mirko has been so goated I’d love for some of the other MHA women to get some spotlight.. let the 1A girls have a more active role, Nejire show us why you’re in the Big 3, Mt Lady get in a fist fight with Gigantomachia.. need it Soon Now that Mirko has been so goated I’d love for some of the other MHA women to get some spotlight.. let the 1A girls have a more active role, Nejire show us why you’re in the Big 3, Mt Lady get in a fist fight with Gigantomachia.. need it Soon

The vast majority of Pro Heroes are currently dealing with bigger threats in My Hero Academia, namely Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. If Gigantomachia were to escape, not many of them could hold the monster back.

Mt. Lady already dealt with Gigantomachia in the Paranormal Liberation War. Although he put her in a neck brace, she gave him a very good showing.

With the help of U.A. high schoolers, Mt. Lady could redeem herself in the final war.

There's another reason to consider this showdown

The skull-faced villain who killed Midnight is leading a small army of villains to free Gigantomachia. With that said, My Hero Academia hasn't bothered to give him a name yet. He is a largely unimportant character in the narrative, with very few panels dedicated to him.

It would be very anticlimactic if he was the final challenge for Kirishima, let alone Mt. Lady. For that reason alone, he might just be setting up Gigantomachia's fight against them.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far