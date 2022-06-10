Some readers are confused at what happened with All For One in My Hero Academia Chapter 355.

For context, during the battle at the Gunga Mountain Villa, Kyoka Jiro hit All For One with a powerful super move, Heartbeat Surround: Legato. All For One claimed that it was too weak and prepared a counterattack.

However, before he could do anything, his body was held back in the vestige world. This gave Hawks a crucial moment to break his mask by the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 355.

Why couldn't AFO attack the heroes in My Hero Academia Chapter 355?

The “weakness of pushovers”

Before all this went down, All For One kept talking about the differences between weak and strong people. He mocked Jiro for being a "deluded extra," but she didn't care. Jiro simply didn't like how the villain made her friends cry.

Shortly afterwards, the Class 1-A student proceeded to hit the villain with Legato. The loud heartbeat sounds have seemingly resonated with the vestiges within All For One. Remember, these belonged to every single Quirk he ever stole. They represent the wills of those very people.

My Hero Academia Chapter 355 shows them grabbing his arm before he can retaliate against the heroes. All For One was surprised by their sudden revolt. He describes this as "the weakness of pushovers." Jiro's super move.

The attack seemingly had nothing to do with New Order

Back in the Star and Stripe arc, Cathleen Bate managed to outsmart Shigaraki and All For One, back when they were fused together. They used the AFO Quirk to steal New Order, which can warp reality in ridiculous ways.

However, right before her death, she placed one final rule on her Quirk. By doing so, the hero completely disrupted the vestige world. All For One cursed her for ruining his grand schemes.

With that said, New Order didn't have anything to do with Jiro's attack in My Hero Academia Chapter 355. In the official translation, All For One states that New Order was not responsible for his Quirks revolting. Instead, they were spurred into action by Jiro's cries, since they related to her "weakness".

Reactions have been mixed, to say the least

Naturally, some readers will take issue with My Hero Academia Chapter 355. Many consider Jiro's attack to be nothing more than a plot device. They find it very strange that she could inspire All For One's vestiges, rather than All Might or the previous One For All users.

With that said, not everybody dislikes My Hero Academia Chapter 355. Some readers believe it's a fitting way to showcase All For One's flaws. He constantly talks down to "weak" characters. In a moment of dramatic irony, this ends up being his major weakness.

At the beginning of the series, Izuku Midoriya wanted to become a hero. He believed that everybody had a role to play. It truly didn't matter how minor it was. For better or worse, My Hero Academia 355 keeps hammering it home.

Of course, My Hero Academia Chapter 355 can always be elaborated on later. Readers will have to wait until Chapter 356 to find out what happens next. Perhaps it will provide a better explanation on why the vestiges fought back here, rather than in previous battles.

