My Hero Academia: How does Kyoka Jiro’s Quirk work?

Kyoka Jiro's Quirk is best used for a supporting role in My Hero Academia.

At first glance, her most recognizable feature is the earphone jack earlobes. My Hero Academia even named her Quirk after it. Given her interest in music, it's a very suitable power for her. Naturally, some dedicated fans would like to know what she can do with her abilities.

Jiro is not particularly known for her combat strength. Instead, she mainly provides support with her Earphone Jack. Funny enough, series creator Kohei Horikoshi once mentioned that it was the first ever Quirk he came up with. His comments were found in the third volume for My Hero Academia.

Kyoka Jiro has quite a useful supporting Quirk in My Hero Academia

This article will take a quick look at how Jiro uses her Quirk. It's classified under the Mutant category, which means her ears are permanently altered like earphone jacks. It certainly makes her stand out in My Hero Academia. Of course, they're not just meant for cosmetic purposes in this show.

Here is how Earphone Jack works

Earphone Jack can detect soundwaves from the surrounding area. Her earlobes have a stretch limit of six meters, but they can detect sound within 12 meters. She can also manually control them to go in a specific direction.

There are jacks at the end of earlobes. With the help of her hero costume, she can plug them into her boots and unleash powerful soundwaves. Jiro uses her own heartbeat to kickstart these vibrations.

She can also put her earlobes into random objects, such as concrete walls and rocky terrain. Jiro can even privately listen to her favorite music. She just needs to plug her earphone jacks into electronic devices.

Strengths

First and foremost, Jiro can detect enemy presence in My Hero Academia. This gives her a major combat advantage in urban settings. For example, she can figure out the location of several characters inside a building. Her Quirk travels across very thick surfaces in My Hero Academia.

Earphone Jack is very useful in scouting missions. However, they can also be used for offensive purposes, so Jiro isn't completely defenseless.

Using the amplifiers in her own hero costume, Jiro can bypass defenses with her soundwaves. This was best seen during the Joint Training session. Yosetsu Awase used a metallic shield to protect himself, yet Jiro still incapacitated him. The Class 1-B student didn't stand a chance.

Weaknesses

While she is great for scouting missions, there are a few drawbacks to her powers. Sound can also be detected from multiple sources. In that case, Jiro may have a difficult time finding a specific one from a faraway distance.

Earphone Jack is a Mutant Quirk, which means Jiro is also susceptible to bodily injury. Speaking of which, Jiro is very sensitive to louder sounds. My Hero Academia characters have taken advantage of that fact.

Bakugo once defeated her by exploding the ground beneath him. During the FInal Exams, Present Mic also cancelled out her soundwaves with his own. Had it not been for Koji Koda, she may have gone deaf. Jiro always needs to be careful when using her Earphone Jack.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul