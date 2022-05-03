My Hero Academia: 10 strongest Mutant Quirks

Mutant Quirks don't get much love in My Hero Academia, but a few of them certainly pack a punch.

Some characters in My Hero Academia have body abnormalities, such as reptilian skin or an extra set of arms. Mutant Quirks permanently alter the users body, thereby changing their outer appearance. Unlike Transformation Quirks, these powers cannot be turned off.

Mutant Quirks are relatively simple and provide a physical boost in power. This article will take a look at some of the strongest ones in the My Hero Academia series.

Mutant Quirks will be ranked by their inherent usefulness rather than who their users are.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers from the manga and reflects the personal views of the writer.

Ranking the best Mutant Quirks in My Hero Academia

10) Dupli-Arms (Mezo Shoji)

It's readily apparent that Mezo Shoji has a Mutant Quirk, given his multiple arms. Despite the way he looks, this Class 1-A student is a really nice person.

Mezo can grow various body parts on these limbs, such as eyes and ears. His greatly enhanced senses make him the perfect reconnaissance expert. He is also a great physical fighter, given his extra set of arms.

Very few characters can regenerate their body parts in My Hero Academia. Fortunately, Mezo can regrow his replicated limbs, but it does take some time.

9) Engine (Tenya and Tensei Ida)

Select members of the prestigious Ida family have engine mufflers inside their body parts. Tensei has them on his arms, while Tenya has them on his legs. This Mutant Quirk allows them to move at extremely fast speeds.

Through a very painful process of pulling out the engine parts and regrowing them, Tenya has become more intense in his fighting style. Recipro Turbo is among the fastest moves in My Hero Academia.

With a series of high-speed kicks, Tenya can overwhelm his opponents.

8) Chimera (Chojuro Kon)

Chimera was a major villain in My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising. What makes him dangerous is his special ability to use various animal traits. For example, he can breathe fire like a dragon.

With that said, Chimera's normal form seems to be a humanoid wolf with blue fur, along with a reptilian tail and bird talons.

This Mutant Quirk does give him a major boost in physical stats, such as strength and speed. More impressively, Chimera can also enlarge his entire body.

7) Chronostasis - (Hari Kurono)

Overhaul's right-hand man can extend his arrow-shaped hair in a straight line. It will slow down any target it touches, which can last from one minute to an entire hour.

Hari's hair can extend at very long distances. All it takes is a single hit to incapacitate opponents.

However, there is a severe drawback to Chronostasis. Users cannot move while they are using this Quirk, meaning they have to stay in place. This makes them very easy targets if they cannot hit their opponent.

6) Comic (Manga Fukidashi)

Manga Fukidashi definitely stands out for his speech bubblehead. This Class 1B student is physically weak, but his Quirk makes up for his shortcomings. Its versatility makes him a top support unit in the U.A.

Comic is a very special Quirk by My Hero Academia standards. Sound effects can materialize into the real world, along with very special characteristics. If Manga says "KA-BOOM!," his letters will have an explosive impact.

The only real weakness is that Manga can strain his voice by using it too much.

5) Orcinus (Kugo Sakamata - Gang Orca)

Killer whales are very powerful creatures, which is what makes them perfect for Mutant Quirks.

This Pro Hero can do anything a regular Orca can do. For example, he can paralyze targets with hypersonic waves. His size and strength also give him a major advantage during battles.

Gang Orca does have a specific weakness to hot temperatures. Nonetheless, his Mutant Quirk is perfect for close-range combat. During the Provisional Hero License Exam, he managed to fight two recommended students in Shoto Todoroki and Inasa Yoarashi.

4) Shock Absorption (U.S.J. Nomu)

Most of the characters in My Hero Academia are physical fighters. This is what makes Shock Absorption such a useful combat ability.

The Quirk can greatly reduce the physical damage of each blow. The U.S.J. Nomu can not only absorb each attack, but he can also perform a damage recoil.

All Might had a difficult time against this Mutant Quirk since his One For All Smashes could barely do anything. With that said, he did figure out a major weakness.

Shock Absorption cannot fully nullify every blow, so All Might had to push far past his limits.

3) High Spec (Principal Nezu)

Mutant Quirks rarely form in animals, but there are a few exceptions.

High Spec is what makes Nezu a highly intelligent character in My Hero Academia. It gives him the brain power to easily surpass humankind.

Nezu might be a talking animal, but he is also the principal of Japan's top hero academy. His leadership skills are the result of his genius intellect and meticulous planning.

Nezu has the ability to formulate complex strategies in only a few seconds, which is best shown in the Final Exams arc.

2) Fierce Wings (Keigo Takami - Hawks)

Fierce Wings is arguably the most versatile Mutant Quirk in the series. It's what allowed Hawks to become Japan's number two Pro Hero.

The ability to control feathers doesn't sound impressive at first. Regardless, Hawks made the most of the ability. He can manipulate his red feathers in various ways, such as swiftly cutting down enemies or flying at really fast speeds. He can also safely capture falling objects with his feathers.

Hawks can even feel the vibrations of each feather. This allows him to detect various targets from a far distance. He can perform so many heroic duties using his Quirk in My Hero Academia.

1) Life Force (All For One / Kyudai Garaki)

There is a reason why All For One ran the criminal underworld for over a century. Life Force is a very rare Quirk in My Hero Academia, but it's also extremely beneficial. Users will age at a far slower rate, allowing them to live much longer.

The Quirk originally belonged to Kyudai Garaki, who is at least 120 years old in reality. Sometime in the past, he transferred the Mutant Quirk to his master All For One. In the meantime, the doctor kept a duplicate for himself.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh