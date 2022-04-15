4 My Hero Academia characters who can defeat Tenya Iida (& 4 who never will)

Widely renowned in My Hero Academia for his Hero epithet, Turbo Hero: Ingenium, Tenya Iida is one of the strongest students in 1-A at U.A. High School. Although people often get scared by his intimidating disposition, he is a kind-hearted person in reality. He is affable and intellectual, and would do anything to help his classmates.

Having said that, he can turn into his enemy's worst nightmare when the situation calls for it. Tenya is a highly skilled combatant and additionally his quirk grants him a blinding speed. His next move becomes impossible to perceive for his opponents. However, there are a few characters in My Hero Academia who could beat Tenya Iida.

My Hero Academia Characters who can beat Tenya Iida

The following characters are capable of defeating Iida.

4) Geten

Geten is a villain associated with the Meta Liberation Army.

Geten is very proud of his quirk and spent most of his life training himself and getting stronger to manipulate his ice efficiently. He is one of the most formidable members of the Meta Liberation Army in My Hero Academia. Geten was even capable of going against Dabi, one of the strongest members of the League of Villains.

With his Ice Manipulation Quirk, Geten can restrict the movements of his enemies and can also elevate himself to greater heights for long-distance combat. Geten can thus easily defeat Iida.

3) Mirio Togata

Mirio is the leader of the Big 3 in My Hero Academia. He is regarded as the most powerful student in the U.A. Academy. Mirio’s capabilities are such that he was chosen to be the successor of All Might initially, before the latter met Izuku Midoriya.

In terms of his sheer brute strength, Mirio can even pound the likes of the Pro Heroes to the ground. With his enhanced strength and speed in conjunction with the warping ability of his quirk, Mirio can dominate Iida with ease.

2) Hawks

Hawks is the current No. 2 Pro Hero after All Might's retirement in My Hero Academia. Despite Hawks not being great at muscle strength, he uses his tremendous flying speed to overpower multiple individuals all at once. Hawks might not be as powerful as All Might or Endeavor, but his battle-intellect is far superior than theirs combined.

He uses his quirk in multiple ways to overwhelm his opponents. Hawks can defeat Iida without even getting close to him by manipulating his sharp sword-like feathers.

1) Katsuki Bakugo

In combat, Bakugo is all about offense, and he won’t stop until he defeats his enemies. His immense strength because of the Explosion Quirk can leave huge craters on the ground. Bakugo can even propel using his explosion mid-air to dodge attacks and get closer to his opponents quickly.

Bakugo has strong reflexes, capable of evading attacks that come at him at twice the speed of sound. With a monstrous endurance, Bakugo can withstand Iida’s powerful kicks, but the latter won’t be able to deal the former's destructive blows.

My Hero Academia characters who will be easily defeated by Tenya Iida

So who are the ones who will have to surrender to the mighty Iida. Let's find out.

4) Mashirao Ojiro

Mashirao is a proficient combatant and possesses overwhelming strength in My Hero Academia. His unique quirk Tail grants him a long, powerful tail that aids him on the battlefield by being his third arm. Mashirao can use his tail by maneuvering his movements.

He can also entrap his opponents by tightly gripping his tail around their bodies. However, apart from his tail, Mashirao has nothing to offer in a fight. Iida will easily dominate Mashirao by delivering high-speed kicks at an impeccable speed, which the latter won’t be able to predict.

3) Mina Ashido

Although Mina is not quite effective in hand-to-hand combat, she compensates for her drawbacks with her Acid Quirk. She can coat herself with an acidic slime that is highly corrosive to those who come in contact with it. Mina is also capable of defending herself or her allies by releasing a large amount of acid that acts as a wall.

Despite being highly skilled with her acid-based attacks, her movements are quite predictable. Iida can easily dodge Mina’s acid splashes. The latter might possess quick reflexes, but she won’t be able to dodge the former’s attacks for long.

2) Hanta Sero

Unlike others, Sero tries to keep his distance from his target in combat and prefers to restrain their movements with his quirk, Tape. Sero has mastery over his quirk and can bind multiple opponents from afar. With his unique Tape, he can also move from one place to another by swinging.

His Quirk is durable and sturdy, but everything has its limitations. Cero’s Tape wouldn’t be enough to stop Iida because of the speed at which he moves. Moreover, Sero is not proficient in close combat so he would be an inferior opponent to Iida.

1) Eijiro Kirishima

The Red Riot Eijiro Kirishima is one of the strongest students of Class 1-A in My Hero Academia. With his incredible Hardening quirk, he doesn’t have to worry about defending himself from anything and can unleash rampage recklessly.

However, Kirishima maintains his Hardening at the cost of his stamina. Iida would easily drain Kirishima’s quirk because he has a longer time limit of 10 minutes for his Recipro Turbo in comparison to the latter’s Unbreakable which lasts only 40 seconds. Moreover, Kirishima is not a good combatant like Iida because he relies too much on his quirk.

