Did Mirio from My Hero Academia lose his Quirk forever?

My Hero Academia fans who haven't caught up with the manga may be wondering if Mirio Togata ever got his Quirk back.

Back in the Shie Hassaikai saga, Mirio did everything to protect Eri from Overhaul. He even took a Quirk-destroying bullet that was meant for her.

Nonetheless, Mirio still gave the villainous Overhaul a beating he would never forget. He truly embodies the core idea of My Hero Academia, which is to never give up.

Despite having his Quirk destroyed, Mirio didn't let it get to him. All he wanted to do was ensure a happy life for Eri.

Of course, there was always a chance Mirio could regain his powers. For the longest time, My Hero Academia fans expected Eri to use her Rewind Quirk to return Mirio to normal.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga, particularly the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

Does Mirio ever get his Quirk back in My Hero Academia?

Permeation is an extremely powerful Quirk in My Hero Academia. Mirio Togata can turn himself intangible and phase through solid objects. Unfortunately, he lost the ability to use his Quick in the Shie Hassaikai arc.

This article will take a brief look at whether or not he got it back.

Eri does manage to restore his Quirk

My Hero Academia fans breathed a sigh of relief when Mirio Togata finally restored his Quirk. Right before the Paranormal Liberation War, Eri was able to use her Rewind Quirk to restore Mirio back to his old self.

After Overhaul's defeat, Eri spent multiple arcs training her Quirk. It was a very difficult process since Rewind only affects living organisms. For safety purposes, it can only be used on small bugs and lizards. Thankfully, Shota Aizawa could use his Erasure Quirk to disable hers, just in case it went haywire.

During the Paranormal Liberation War, the Pro Heroes were prepared to make their move against Tomura Shigaraki. They needed all hands on deck, which is why Mirio's Quirk was restored right before the raid.

Mirio puts his Permeation to very good use

In the climax of the Paranormal Liberation War, the Pro Heroes were surrounded by High-End Nomu. Luckily, Mirio saves the day by using his Quirk. He bounces around and manages to strike down all the Nomu.

Although Mirio was overwhelmed, he was quickly saved by a few Pro Heroes. Given how many heroes went down in this arc, it's good to know that Mirio is back in action.

