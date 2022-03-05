10 strongest characters in My Hero Academia with multiple quirks

The core power system of My Hero Academia revolves around Quirks, which are evolutionary abilities that roughly 80% of the population possess. These abilities manifest in different ways, and each person is usually only born with one Quirk.

Although this rule is definite, there are still a number of My Hero Academia characters who have multiple Quirks. Whether they are heroes or villains, these multi-Quirk users are among the strongest fighters in the series.

Here are the ten strongest multi-Quirk characters in My Hero Academia, in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains spoilers

Gigantomachia, 9 others are My Hero Academia’s strongest multi-Quirk users

1) All for One

All for One, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia’s final boss, All for One, has the most Quirks out of any character in the series. His eponymous ability allows him to take and bestow Quirks at will. He can also use Quirks in combination with one another.

All For One is undoubtedly one of the strongest multi-Quirk users in the series.

2) Izuku Midoriya

Midoriya, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Izuku Midoriya’s combination of Quirks allows him to fill a number of roles, from support to direct confrontation.

The central protagonist's mastery of both One for All and the inherited Quirks of previous users makes him an incredibly strong fighter.

3) Nana Shimura

Nana Shimura, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Being the hero who taught All Might, Nana Shimura was a powerful and talented character. She possessed the Quirks, Float and One for All.

Even at the end of her life, she was strong enough to hold off One for All until All Might escaped.

4) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

One of the strongest villains in all My Hero Academia, Tomura Shigaraki is an incredibly gifted fighter. He is the inheritor of the All for One title.

His innate Quirk, Decay, is powerful on its own. When combined with other stolen Quirks in the All for One library, Shigaraki becomes nearly unstoppable.

5) Base Nomu

A standard Nomu (rear center) seen fighting All Might (front center) (Image via Studio Bones)

The base Nomu remains one of the most powerful multi-Quirk users in My Hero Academia. All Might had to give nearly everything he had to defeat one at the USJ.

Standard heroes can hardly damage a base Nomu due to its multiple Quirks that are usually centered on body reinforcement.

6) High-end Nomu

A High-end Nomu (center) seen fighting Endeavor (bottom left) and Hawks (top right) (Image via Studio Bones)

A High-end Nomu is even stronger than a base Nomu. As seen earlier in the series, even Endeavor struggled against this Nomu variant one-on-one. Like the standard Nomu, a High-end Nomu's Quirks are centered around reinforcing their bodies.

However, unlike their counterparts, a High-end Nomu is more intelligent and has mobility Quirks (such as flight-based ones).

The High-end Nomu's possession of the base Nomu's strengths, combined with its own unique abilities, make it one of the strongest multi-Quirk characters in My Hero Academia.

7) Kurogiri

Kurogiri, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Recent My Hero Academia manga chapters revealed that Kurogiri’s body belonged to Aizawa and Mic’s childhood friend, Shirakuro.

His original Quirk was Clouds, while Kurogiri’s Warp Gate Quirk seems to be a modification of Shirakuro’s. This was likely done by adding a second Quirk to Clouds, making Kurogiri a two-Quirk user.

8) Lady Nagant

Avry2 @IannaRei_ Lady Nagant reminds me of my oc,, Lady Nagant reminds me of my oc,,😳😳 https://t.co/6oCU5HdK8M

A former pro-hero, Lady Nagant is seen wielding at least three distinct Quirks in My Hero Academia - her own Rifle, a copy of Airwalk, and an unnamed, self-destruction Quirk.

The lattermost was forced upon her unknowingly by All for One. Meanwhile, she used the former two in her fight with Izuku Midoriya. Her ability to push Izuku to his limits cements her spot as one of the strongest multi-Quirk users in the series.

9) Gigantomachia

Gigantomachia, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Gigantomachia has seven total Quirks, bestowed to him by his self-proclaimed master, All for One.

All seven of his Quirks increase his size, speed, stamina, strength, or recovery ability in some way, shape or form. These abilities combine to make him the incredible destructive force fans know him to be.

10) En

En was the sixth user of One for All, who passed the Quirk down to Nana Shimura, the seventh user. His inherent Quirk was Smokescreen, which he imbued into One for All. It is later activated by current user Izuku Midoriya.

As someone who not only avoided being captured by All for One twice but also safeguarded One for All both times, En is one of the series' strongest multi-Quirk users.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh