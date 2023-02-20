My Hero Academia chapter 380: Can Fa Jin help Deku against Shigaraki? Explained

With the My Hero Academia chapter 380 manga setting up the final stages of Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki’s conflict, fans can’t wait to see how their final fight continues. Especially concerning is Deku’s use of the Gearshift Quirk, which puts him on a five-minute timer of how long he can fight.

Although My Hero Academia chapter 380 doesn’t comment on or show how much time Midoriya has left in this countdown, fans are aware that the end will come soon. However, as they are trying to figure out how Midoriya could set himself up against Shigaraki within the five-minute timer, many fans think that the implementation of the Quirk Fa Jin alongside Gearshift might help him gain a quicker victory.

Issues following My Hero Academia chapter 380 likely to give update on Deku’s time limit, see him get desperate with Fa Jin

How Fa Jin works

As of My Hero Academia chapter 380, it’s understood that Fa Jin works by allowing the user to build up kinetic energy via repetitive, regular motions that can then be stored for later use. This is similar to the One For All's Quirk, which is a power-stockpiling ability in its original form.

The user can choose to only use some of the stored Fa Jin energy at a time, allowing them to achieve multiple bursts of speed and power. As for One For All, the synergy between Fa Jin and this aspect of One For All greatly increases the power of Fa Jin.

Prior to My Hero Academia chapter 380, one of the best examples this increase in power is seen when Midoriya uses it against Lady Nagant. Just 45% of One For All’s power, assisted by energy stored up via Fa Jin and a momentum boost via Blackwhip, was able to reach a strength comparable to 100% of One For All’s power.

Furthermore, it achieved this level without deterioting Midoriya’s body that 100% of One For All’s power would have. In other words, Fa Jin enables Midoriya to use the “full power” of One For All without doing so, allowing him to continue fighting for much longer than he otherwise would.

Can Fa Jin help against Shigaraki?

Given what’s known about Shigaraki and his new, fully-awakened body as of My Hero Academia chapter 380, the proper implementation of Fa Jin could help in the fight against him. However, the biggest question is how Fa Jin will synergize with Gearshift, assuming they are synergistic in the first place.

With Gearshift allowing the user to change the speed at which things accelerate through space (ignoring the laws of inertia), this could replicate the Blackwhip momentum. However, there are a couple key assumptions being made here, with the first being that Gearshift can work on the user’s body and not just objects around it.

This also assumes that Midoriya has enough strength left to use Gearshift on himself that it won’t decrease the time he has left to use the Quirk. If this is the case, then using Fa Jin in combination with Gearshift could result in harmful conditions for his body. This is especially true when considering that the main issue with Gearshift is an eventual lack of oxygen for the user.

If Deku attempts to make his body move faster via Gearshift, this would presumably work on his cells as well, further increasing his oxygen take. With Midoriya needing to do this to properly implement Fa Jin into the battle against Shigaraki, a major risk is being taken in terms of his own health and safety.

Aside from the potential risks, Fa Jin would undoubtedly be a major help in the fight against Shigaraki. Allowing Deku to replicate the 100% power of One For All without harming his body would likely be Shigaraki’s undoing as of My Hero Academia chapter 380. That being said, the use of the Quirk poses a potentially great danger to Midoriya’s body, assuming the above assumptions are proven true.

