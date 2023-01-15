My Hero Academia casts Anya's voice actor as Lady Nagant

With the release of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15, the anime has introduced fans to Kaina Tsutsumi, aka Lady Nagant. She is set to be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, the voice actor of Spy X Family's deuteragonist Anya Forger.

My Hero Academia season 6 is currently in the series' Final Act Saga, as it is adapting the Tartarus Escapees Arc. All For One has taken over Shigaraki's body and has caused havoc at Tartarus, causing its prisoners to escape the facility.

One of these prisoners is Lady Nagant, who was a Pro Hero-turned-Villain. She is set to start working for All For One in the ongoing arc.

My Hero Academia: Atsumi Tanezaki has voiced several well-known anime characters in the past

My Hero Academia season 6 has finally given fans the first look at Kaina Tsutsumi, aka Lady Nagant in the anime, as they have revealed her voice actor to be Atsumi Tanezaki.

Atsumi Tanezaki has voiced several well-known main characters in the anime industry, including the likes of Anya Forger in Spy X Family, Vivy in Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song, Chise Hatori in Mahoutsukai no Yome, Dai in Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken, Satowa Houzuki in Kono Oto Tomare!.

Some of the supporting characters voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki are Niki Hanada in Dr. Stone, Tome Kurata in Mob Psycho 100, Sajuna Inui in My Dress-Up Darling, Hinatsuri in Demon Slayer: Kimetsuno Yaiba - Entertainment District Arc, and Arisa Uotani in Fruits Basket.

Fans react to Lady Nagant's appearance in the anime

It seems like Lady Nagant has a lot of fans, as they were really excited by her first appearance in the anime. They expect her to soon start working for All For One, which will act as a trigger for future events in the anime.

Maza @MazaSSB @animetv_jp Can't wait to see her in many many future episodes @animetv_jp Can't wait to see her in many many future episodes 😊

It seems like she is quite popular among the fanbase already, given that they are waiting to see her in future episodes. Her character design has a lot to do with her popularity, as fans have started gushing over her looks.

My Hero Academia fans are in love with her purple color scheme as many have come to like her just by her hair and primary costume color.

Some anime-only fans were curious about her quirks and abilities, as she was a mystery to them, while others were doubtful if Lady Nagant ever appears in the manga, given she only had a prominent role in the Tartarus Escapees Arc.

Not to forget that she is also being voiced by none other than the voice actor of Spy X Family's Anya Forger, who has made a name for herself in the past year. The character is set to soon return to screens with Spy X Family season 2 and the movie.

