Where to watch My Hero Academia in order including the movies?

My Hero Academia (MHA) anime is currently in its sixth season as it is currently adapting the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, where the heroes planned an attack against the villains. However, the villains have managed to get on even ground against their enemies, after their leader, Tomura Shigaraki got out from his slumber.

The previous episode saw the heroes teaming together to take down Gigantomachia while Dabi and Shoto Todoroki were having their fight. In the meantime, the other villains tried to get away from Best Jeanist's grasp, hoping to start a counter-attack against the heroes.

How to watch My Hero Academia in order?

Izuku Midoriya as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Until now, Studio Bones has finished releasing five seasons of the anime, all while airing the sixth season right now. Along with the TV anime, the studio has also released several movies and OVAs for the series, all of which together narrate Izuku Midoriya's story to try and become the number 1 hero.

Here is the ideal watch order for all the anime's content:

My Hero Academia (MHA) Season 1 MHA: Save! Rescue Training! (OVA) MHA Season 2 My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead (OVA) My Hero Academia: All Might: Rising (Special Episode) MHA: Two Heroes (Movie) MHA Season 3 My Hero Academia: Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (OVA) MHA Season 4 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Movie) MHA Season 5 My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (Movie) MHA Season 6

Hawks as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

MHA TV anime, movies, and OVA are all available to watch on Crunchyroll. The anime is also available to watch on Netflix in select countries, where one will be able to watch all six seasons of the anime, along with the movies. However, the platform does not have the OVAs in its content library.

What to expect from the anime's season 6 episode 13?

Shueishaleaks @shueishaleaks My Hero Academia Season-6 Finale Cour-1 Episode-13 Preview Stills My Hero Academia Season-6 Finale Cour-1 Episode-13 Preview Stills https://t.co/GdfJKTwgsN

Episode 13 of season 6 of the anime is titled Final Performance, and it will see the conclusion of the all-out war between heroes and villains. While Endeavor is stunned by the revelation that his first son Toya Todoroki was alive all this time, his youngest son Shoto Todoroki is set to be an all-out battle with his elder brother.

According to the preview, Spinner and Mr. Compress will give their final push against the heroes as they try to counter-attack the heroes' assault. At the same time, Izuku is set to have his final brawl against Shigaraki in this arc, as the upcoming episode is set to be the final episode of season 6 cour 1.

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Fans need not worry, as the anime will keep airing as the anime is set to have two consecutive cours, releasing right one after the other. This means that following the upcoming episode, fans may get to witness the aftermath of the war.

With Best Jeanist and Izuku Midoriya already pushed to their limits and Katsuki Bakugo gravely injured, they must be immediately taken for some medical help, given how they have strained themselves way past their limit. Thus, the next cour cour be a bit calmer as the heroes try to recover from all the damage.

