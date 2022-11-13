My Hero Academia season 6: What happens to Midnight, explained

Ever since its premiere, My Hero Academia season 6 has been focusing on the Heroes' raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front. With Pro Heroes teaming up with the Hero Student Trainees, the attack on Jaku General Hospital seemed glorious at first, but after Tomura Shigaraki woke up from his sleep, the tide of the battle has turned.

Now that Shigaraki has All For One's power embedded into him, he is unstoppable. However, he has a mission assigned to him by his master, i.e., to acquire One For All.

While Shigaraki was going after Midoriya, he instructed Gigantomachia to come to him. But considering Gigantomachia's absurd strength, the heroes tried their best to stop him. One of those heroes was R-Rated Hero: Midnight.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

My Hero Academia season 6 sees the end of Midnight

Midnight as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 7 (Image via Bones)

Midnight gets killed by an unknown assailant in My Hero Academia season 6. Unlike other heroes in the series, who were given a blaze of glory before their "supposed" final bout, Midnight was killed off-screen. While she did seem injured and unable to fight further, her final bout wasn't shown in the anime or the manga.

While Midnight was attacked by an unknown assailant in chapter 278 of the manga, her death was only confirmed in the manga's chapter 296. This in itself was quite an upset to fans given how Horikoshi confirmed a fan-favorite character's death nearly 20 chapters after the event itself had occurred.

How did Midnight die in My Hero Academia?

Midnight about to be blasted away by Mr. Compress's attack (Image via Bones)

After Shigaraki woke up, he asked Gigantomachia to come to him, which is when Gigantomachia carried all of the Paranormal Liberation Army Lieutenants on his back and started heading towards his master. Given Gigantomachia's strength, it was dangerous to let him meet his master, thus Pro Heroes tried to stop him.

While Mount Lady, in her giant form, tried to stop him, Gigantomachia was too strong for her and thus was able to push her without putting in any additional effort. Meanwhile, Midnight, who was clutched onto Kamui Woods' back, was preparing to put Gigantomachia to sleep.

After Gigantomachia threw Mount Lady out of his path, Kamui Woods, carrying Midnight, tried to close in on Gigantomachia's face when both of them were ambushed by Dabi, who incinerated them.

While Midnight was still suspended in the air, Mr. Compress threw his marbles at her, which revealed themselves to be rubble, which fell on top of her, gravely injuring her.

Momo Yaoyorozu as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode episode 7(Image via Bones)

Sensing that she was too weak to fight, Midnight contacted her student Creati, asking her to create sedatives and pass them on to the heroes to sedate Gigantomachia. While sedating someone was against the law, it seemed to be the only way to stop someone as strong as Gigantomachia.

As Midnight was giving her final instructions to Yaoyarozu, asking the trainees to flee from the battlefield, Midnight was attacked by an unknown assailant from the Paranormal Liberation army, and the scene got cut. While the episode didn't reveal her status, she had actually gotten killed during the attack.

