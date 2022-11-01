My Hero Academia Chapter 371 drops a major hint about Deku's dad

My Hero Academia chapter 371 dropped recently, and fans finally got to learn more about Shoji's life as a heteromorph. While many of the problems faced by heteromorphs weren't brought out earlier in the manga, the fact that these issues are being discussed this late in the story could have a reason behind it.

Manga author Kohei Horikoshi had previously revealed how Deku's father would be revealed by the end of the story. Similarly, many other questions surrounding the manga were going to be answered by the end of the story.

Now that some of them have already been answered, fans were able to witness the final battle between Deku and Shigaraki when the focus shifted to the struggles of heteromorphs.

Considering that the manga was at such an important stage, the shift in the story is quite questionable. How does this connect with the identity of Deku's father?

My Hero Academia: Deku's father could be a heteromorph

Shoji as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Right now, there are several major battles taking place within the series during which Horikoshi has shifted the story to focus on heteromorphs. Given how the plot is being discussed this late in the story, it could be a hint towards the identity of Deku's father, Hisashi Midoriya, being a heteromorph himself.

The manga is currently focusing on the struggles a heteromorph faces through the perspective of Shoji. In a flashback, it was revealed how he spoke about his past to his friends at UA.

He revealed how in rural areas, heteromorphs were persecuted for their "impure blood," due to which he was even beaten, which gave him several facial scars. But instead of dwelling on the injustice had had faced, he was looking ahead to try and become the coolest hero.

Spinner as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia chapter 371, Shoji is fighting Spinner, who has launched an attack on a hospital to rescue Kurogiri. Spinner has been given multiple quirks by All For One, which has caused him to lose his senses and battle mindlessly against Shoji.

This just goes to show how All For One is willing to treat a heteromorph as a single-battle weapon to save Kurogiri. Perhaps he did have a history with heteromorphs, the same which could be connected with Hisashi.

We know how Hisashi Midoriya had a fire quirk, so it is possible that he was also a heteromorph with a quirk that was so dangerous that he could hurt his own family.

This might be the reason why he is away from his family. It also answers why both Izuku and Inko aren't shown focusing more on the absence of Hisashi, as they may already know the sacrifice he was making for their sake.

Inko and Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

It is also possible that Hisashi stayed away from Izuku and Inko to prevent them from facing any persecution due to his heteromorphic appearance. While that could be a stretch, maybe the reason why Izuku had no quirk was because he got it removed by All For One in the past.

Maybe Izuku had a dangerous quirk, possibly similar to his father's, thus Hisashi Midoriya may have made a deal with All For One to have it removed, but instead, he would have to work under him.

Hisashi, who may not have wanted his son to face the same problems as he did, could have decided to suffer through this ordeal.

While this theory could be a stretch, it does answer why My Hero Academia is currently focusing on heteromorphs.

Poll : 0 votes