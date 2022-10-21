My Hero Academia Chapter 370: How Spinner and Shoji’s backstories may be related

Spinner and Shoji have a lot more in common than they realize in My Hero Academia Chapter 370.

A Mutant army of villains are currently advancing towards the Central Hospital, with Spinner leading the way. At least 15,000 of them are overwhelming the 200 heroes, including Mezo Shoji. The numbers are not in the heroes' favor right now, and it's not looking good for them.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 clearly set up a clash of ideals between Spinner and Shoji. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi also provided some additional context via their backstories. They may walk different paths in life, but in many ways, they are both cut from the same cloth.

Horikoshi ties their stories together via the ocean

Spinner went through a lot in his earlier days

The previous chapter brought Spinner back into the fold. All the focus is now on him over at the Central Hospital. My Hero Academia Chapter 370 started with a flashback to his earlier days, when humans used to throw rocks and insults at Spinner due to his reptilian appearance.

By the end of the flashback, he looks at the ocean to reflect on his life. This will become very relevant to another flashback in the same chapter. He's not the only Mutant to contemplate his place in the world.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 also explains why Spinner was a shut-in for most of his life. He would've likely had stones thrown at him if he stepped outside his own house. It's not surprising to see why he was inspired by Stain. He believed that heroes failed to help Mutant Quirk users.

Shoji also shared a similar background

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 also delves deeper into Shoji's past. When his face is finally revealed by the end of the chapter, it's clear that he shares a similar background to Spinner.

When the Mutant army makes their advance towards Shoji, he remembers how other humans were prejudiced towards him. There was even a brief flashback where Shoji looked at the ocean, just like Spinner did earlier.

His facial scars indicate that he was attacked by prejudiced humans when he was younger. However, despite what they've been through, Shoji and Spinner couldn't be any more diametrically opposed to each other.

Heroes and villains often have direct parallels with each other, whether it's Deku and Shigaraki, or Todoroki and Dabi. The same applies to Shoji and Spinner in My Hero Academia Chapter 370. In both of their backstories, Horikoshi draws specific attention to how they stare into the ocean.

Shoji and Spinner had a very similar upbringing in the series. They both suffered violent discrimination, just because humans wouldn't accept them for who they were. They sought more clarity by looking into the calming ocean waves. In some ways, they are two sides of the same coin.

However, they also went on completely divergent paths by My Hero Academia Chapter 370. Spinner is leading a Mutant army to attack innocent people, while Shoji is trying his best to protect them. Horikoshi tells his audience that people from similar backgrounds can turn out very differently.

