4 My Hero Academia backstories that need more depth (and 4 that are fleshed out)

A decent backstory goes a long way in My Hero Academia. More often than not, readers are conditioned to believe that the best-written characters have the most complex backstories.

Kohei Horikoshi only has so much time left to develop his characters in My Hero Academia. When he puts his mind to it, he can make some memorable heroes and villains.

However, sometimes he also does too much of a good job. My Hero Academia fans have plenty of characters they want to learn more about. Whether or not they will get a dedicated backstory remains to be seen.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

These backstories need more development in My Hero Academia

4) Gigantomachia

During AFO's reign of terror over Japan, Gigantomachia served as his protective bodyguard. However, there is very little explanation for why that is the case. Very little is known about Gigantomachia in My Hero Academia.

This powerful behemoth is seemingly a prototype for the Nomu concept. Kyudai Garaki gave him multiple Quirks since his body could handle the pressure. At some point in the series, Gigantomachia had to be a normal person. Nobody really knows why AFO specifically chose him.

Despite his capture in the first war, Gigantomachia still has a foreboding presence in My Hero Academia. He is currently being held at the Jaku Hospital ruins, where he is guarded by Eijiro Kirishima and Mina Ashido. Since they have a history with him, perhaps Horikoshi will reveal more about the giant.

3) Atsuhiro Sako - Mr. Compress

He might be a stage magician, but Mr. Compress has never taken the spotlight for himself. The mysterious villain has always been a supporting character in My Hero Academia. He is among the least developed members of the League of Villains.

Mr. Compress doesn't have a fleshed out backstory, beyond a really quick recap in the Paranormal Liberation War. He is the son of the famous criminal Oji Harima, who stole money from wealthy heroes and gave it back to the people.

For whatever reason, Horikoshi has completely overlooked this plot. With the final arc underway, it's very unlikely that Mr. Compress will have one final performance. He would somehow have to escape from a prison facility.

2) Mezo Shoji

Class 1-A has several underdeveloped students, but Mezo Shoji definitely stands out among them. He always covers his face due to his Mutant Quirk, which gives him an extra set of body parts. Judging by his comments in the Joint Training arc, he is used to discriminatory comments.

During the third volume of the My Hero Academia series, Horikoshi wrote that he wanted to write a bigger story for Mezo. The series has reached the final arc, so now is the perfect time for Mezo to showcase his skills.

Spinner is currently fighting Mezo near the Central Hospital. Both these characters have suffered from societal abuse, yet they have dealt with it very differently. It will be interesting to see why Mezo chose to be a better man. A detailed backstory may finally be on the horizon.

1) Shinya Kamihara - Edgeshot

Let it be known that Edgeshot has already served his purpose in My Hero Academia. In the ongoing final war, he plans on sacrificing himself to surgically repair Bakugo's damaged organs.

Nonetheless, this controversial resurrection would've gone over better if Edgeshot was more fully developed. Very little is known about the Ninja Hero, beyond his fourth-ranked placement in the billboard charts. His relationship with Best Jeanist has only recently been explored in brief flashbacks.

Edgeshot has some really cool stealth abilities in My Hero Academia. However, in terms of storytelling, he is more style than substance. Horikoshi really should've given him more screentime and developed his character.

At the very least, these backstories are really fleshed out in My Hero Academia

4) Tomura Shigaraki

Nana Shimura was a great hero who guided All Might on the right path. However, in a cruel twist of irony, her grandson would become the most fearsome villain in the My Hero Academia series.

Tenko Shimura always wanted to be a hero, but his resentful father didn't want any reminders of his mother. Kotaro believed that she abandoned him for the sake of her duties. He was a very abusive father and would regularly beat up his own son for even mentioning the word "hero."

Unfortunately for Tenko, he also developed a very dangerous Quirk in My Hero Academia, disintegrating his entire family in the process. Kotaro was the only relative that he purposely killed. With some toxic influence from AFO, he would lead a villainous life as Tomura Shigaraki.

3) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

Twice never had the chance to live a normal life in My Hero Academia. His parents were killed when he was young. Twice was also forced to survive in the real world by himself. After a series of misfortunes, he ended up homeless and depressed.

He never had many friends growing up, so he simply cloned himself with the Double Quirk. They even committed several crimes together. Unfortunately, they would later end up fighting each other, since they wanted to know who the "real" person was. Twice was left with a major identity crisis.

He would later join the League of Villains in My Hero Academia. Giran promised Twice that he would finally have real friends to look out for him.

2) Toya Todoroki - Dabi

The Todoroki family drama is arguably the most complex storyline in the entire series. Endeavor had a selfish desire to surpass All Might, so he forced his children to carry his difficult burden. Toya was completely obsessed with following in his footsteps in My Hero Academia.

Unfortunately, he also inherited his mother's resistance to the cold instead of his father's resistance to heat. The Blueflame Quirk wasn't suitable for Toya, since his body couldn't handle the extreme temperatures. Endeavor gave up on him and placed all his hopes on Shoto instead.

Toya was driven to complete madness in My Hero Academia. Feeling abandoned by his family, he nearly burned himself to death after a training exercise went wrong. He would eventually wake up from a coma and swear vengeance on Endeavor, becoming a major villain in the process.

1) Enji Todoroki - Endeavor

Endeavor's ambitious nature took a heavy toll on his family. He wanted his child to inherit both his fire abilities and his wife's ice powers. It would be the perfect mixture of elemental Quirks. Unfortunately, he employed harsh training methods that completely broke his children.

Most of his family resented him for everything he did. With that said, when All Might was forced to retire, Endeavor did start to question his actions. He is still undergoing a redemption arc in My Hero Academia.

For all his faults, Endeavor does want to be a better person for his family. That's more than what can be said for Kai Chisaki or Kotaro Shimura. It's unknown if his family will ever forgive him by the end of the final arc.

