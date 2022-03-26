My Hero Academia: Does Dabi have the hottest flames?

Dabi is one of the many My Hero Academia characters who use a fire Quirk. However, his may just be the hottest.

This major villain has always been a powerful threat in the series. Although his Quirk was never officially named, the fan community often refers to it as Cremation. It's a very fitting name, considering how deadly it can be.

Fire-based Quirks are relatively common in My Hero Academia, particularly within the Todoroki family. For instance, Endeavor can use Prominence Burn to completely destroy a powerful Nomu in the Pro Hero arc. The question is whether or not Dabi can directly compete with that.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

Does Dabi have the hottest flames in My Hero Academia? Here is a brief look

Dabi has always stood out for his grungy design and blue-colored flames. Anytime he puts his abilities to good use, it always gets dangerous.

This article will provide a brief overview of the overall temperature of his Quirk.

Science indicates that Dabi's fire is the hottest in the series

Blue flames typically have more heat than red ones. According to the website Science Notes, a deep red fire can burn up to 600-800°C (1112-1800°F). Meanwhile, blue fire is far more potent at 1400-1650°C (2600-3000°F). Remember, flame temperature is often related to color.

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 gives an approximate temperature for Dabi's flames. He can burn all the way up to 2,000°C (3,632°F).

This shouldn't be a surprise to most readers. Back in the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc, Dabi burned a group of thugs into mere bones and ashes. Interestingly, the effectiveness of his fire is based on his emotions.

Why is Dabi's flames that powerful?

It turns out that Dabi's real name is Toya Todoroki. He was the oldest son of Enji Todoroki, better known by the hero name Endeavor.

Endeavor wanted to surpass All Might, but he was greatly limited by the Hellflame Quirk. The Pro Hero's body can't fully resist the high temperatures.

Toya was meant to surpass Endeavor with his fire-based Quirk. However, his own body couldn't handle the extremely high temperatures, either. Endeavor didn't bother training him anymore as he set his sights on newborn Shoto Todoroki.

Eventually, Toya faked his own death after severely burning himself. He then changed his name to Dabi, becoming a major villain in the My Hero Academia story. His fiery Quirk is powerful simply because of his relation to Endeavor.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

