4 My Hero Academia characters who can beat Dabi (& 4 who don't stand a chance)

Dabi is one of the major antagonists in My Hero Academia. He is the elder son of Endeavor and the elder brother of Shoto Todoroki. He, alongside Toga, was recruited by Giren to join the League of Villains. Subsequently, he became one of the most noteworthy members of the organization.

Inheriting the Todoroki bloodline Quirk, Dabi manifested highly destructive blue flames that prevailed over his father, Endeavor’s Hellflame. Dabi might be a powerful villain who can destroy his enemies in seconds, but there are few characters in the anime who can show him his rightful place.

This article will feature 4 characters who can beat Dabi and 4 who can’t.

My Hero Academia characters who can defeat Dabi

4) Gigantomachia

Gigantomachia, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Gigantomachia has been described by Daruma Ujiko as a walking calamity, whose sole purpose is to serve his master. He was the most faithful servant of All For One and subsequently became a loyal follower of Shigaraki, who was chosen as the former’s successor.

Gigantomachia was capable of going head-on against the combined force of the remaining members of the League of Villains, including Dabi. Going against the likes of Gigantomachia for Dabi is like committing suicide.

3) Shigaraki Tomura

Shigaraki Tomura, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Shigaraki was raised by all For One in hopes of destroying All Might. He eventually becomes the successor of All For One and inherits his Quirk. He is currently the strongest villain in My Hero Academia.

His unique Quirk Decay grants him the ability to disintegrate anything that his five fingers come in contact with. He also possesses All for One’s Quirk through which he can steal his target’s Quirk and use them as his own.

2) Kai Chisaki

Kai Chisaki, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Kai Chisaki was the Yakuza leader for Shie Hassaikai. He strongly believes that Quirks are plagues that would eventually destroy humanity one day. As the leader of his Yakuza organization, Kai is a level-headed individual who tends to think strategically.

Kai’s Quirk Overhaul grants him the ability to disassemble anything he touches and he can also reconstruct from the fragments whatever he wishes. Kai can also destroy his opponents into fragments by simply touching their bodies. With his combined intelligence and power, Kai can destroy Dabi with ease.

1) Endeavor

Endeavor, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

The retirement of All might ultimately made Endeavor the number one hero in My Hero Academia. His proficiency in his Quirk Hellflame granted him the ability to manifest intense flames. He can concentrate his flames on his feet to utilize them in the form of jet propulsion.

Dabi is Endeavor’s son and both of them have powerful flame Quirk. However, Endeavor has more experience than him with his Quirk and also, he went through rigorous training for years to become the strongest hero. So in conclusion, Dabi going against his father would be a bad choice for him.

My Hero Academia characters who will be easily defeated by Dabi

4) Geten

Geten,, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Geten is one of the nine Lieutenants of the Paranormal Liberation Front. He was loyal to Re-Destro as well as indebted to him because he granted him more power. Geten has spent most of his life honing his Quirk Ice Manipulation to the next level, where he can create bizarre ice constructs that are proven to be deadly for his opponent.

Geten was capable of going against Dabi on equal grounds. However, the latter's hot blue flames melted away Geten’s ice. Moreover, in front of Dabi, Geten never stood a chance anyway.

3) Eijiro Kirishima

Eijiro Kirishima, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

The chivalrous Red Riot, Eijiro Kirishima is one of the most powerful students of Class 1-A of U.A. With his Quirk Hardening, his entire body turns into a Rock-Solid structure that is capable of withstanding lethal blows.

As his Quirk grants him enhanced durability, his combat style becomes straightforward and reckless and in this state, he only focuses on pinning down his target on the ground.

Kirishima’s Quirk does little against elemental attacks and he maintains Hardening at the cost of his stamina. In a fight, Dabi would drive Kirishima to an extent where the latter would lose his stamina, and eventually, his Hardening would dissipate.

2) Mezo Shozi

Mezo Shozi, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Mezo’s appearance might give the wrong idea as if he is some kind of misanthropic and aloof individual. In reality, though, he is a jovial and friendly person, who will lend his hand to help even those who hurt him and doesn’t even hold grudges against them.

His Quirk Dupli-Arms grants him a set of Tentacles alongside his limbs. He can alter the tips of his tentacles to imitate his other body parts like eyes, ears, mouth, etc. Mezo possesses impeccable strength, endurance, and agility which makes him one of the strongest students in Class 1-B.

Mezo is undeniably a powerful individual in aspects of strength, but going against the likes of Dabi, he needs much more than just his tentacles.

1) Spinner

Spinner, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Spinner in close combat is proven to be a strong fighter who carries an oversupply of weapons which he couples with his hand-to-hand fighting style. Despite being a part of the Nine Lieutenants of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Spinner is the weakest of them all.

His Quirk Gecko apart from giving him the appearance of a lizard and the ability to stick to walls doesn’t really offer much. Dabi can simply burn Spinner out of existence without even having the need to engage in a fistfight.

