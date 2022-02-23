4 My Hero Academia Characters whom Endeavor can Defeat (& 4 who can defeat him)

Endeavor is currently one of the most powerful heroes in My Hero Academia, which ultimately makes him the deadliest force to contend with in the anime. His entire life, he strived to become more powerful than the acclaimed Hero All Might.

He is proficient with his Quirk of 'Hellflame' and can surpass his own limits by going Plus Ultra like All Might. Despite being the strongest hero, there are few characters who can vanquish him. But others will taste nothing but defeat.

Here is a list of four characters in My Hero Academia that Endeavor can defeat with ease, and four characters who possess the strength to take him down.

My Hero Academia characters Endeavor can defeat

4) Neito Monoma

Neito Monoma as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Neito is one of the smartest people in My Hero Academia with his unusual ability to copy others’ Quirks. However, his Quirk of Copy comes with a few drawbacks. For example, he can hold up to four quirks at a time for only 10 minutes. He has to touch the real user again to acquire the Quirk if the timer runs out.

Neito has a long way to go before he can take on characters who are apparently considered the real deal on the show.

3) Eijiro Kirishima

Ejiro Kirishima as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Also going by the epithet "Sturdy Hero: Red Riot," Eijiro is a high-spirited individual who is a student in Class-1A. He got himself into second position in the U.A Entrance Examination and placed eighth in the Quirk Apprehension Test.

His Quirk is Hardening, which grants him immense durability to withstand lethal blows or deadly explosions. However, having a defensive type of Quirk won’t make Eijiro stand a chance against Endeavor.

2) Rekiya Yotsubashi (Re-Destro)

Rekiya Yotsubashi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Rekiya Yotsubashi, also known by his alias "Re Destro", is the major antagonist in the Meta Liberation Army Arc in My Hero Academia. Rekiya’s Meta Ability is Stress, which allows him to channel his emotions like frustration, agony, and fear and convert them into raw powers.

His Meta Ability also significantly enhances his speed and strength. However, even with all these power-ups, Rikiya still won’t be able to defeat Endeavor, as the latter is far superior to the former in terms of just pure strength.

1) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The primary antagonist of the Unforeseen Simulation Joint Arc as well as the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki is one of the strongest characters in My Hero Academia. His Quirk Decay can disintegrate anything he touches with his hand.

He also has a second Quirk All for One, in which he can steal others’ ability and use it for himself. Shigaraki has the capabilities to overpower Endeavor for a while, but in the long run, he would ultimately lose if the latter went to Plus Ultra.

My Hero Academia Characters that can defeat Endeavor

4) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Katsuki is considered to be one of the strongest students in Class 1-A. He is an extremely intelligent individual and a well-versed strategist. Katsuki also possesses immense strength and overwhelmingly quick reflexes.

He has the capabilities to secure his place at the top in the near future. Moreover, at that time, he will also be capable of going head-on against Endeavor.

3) Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Shoto is the son of Endeavor in My Hero Academia. He was trained by his father at a young age, which is why he possesses enormous strength and is considered to be as powerful as the likes of Bakugo and Midoriya.

His Quirk Half-Cold and Half-Hot allow him to manipulate both ice and fire, each element specifically from one side of his body. Even Endeavor states that he has the potential to surpass him in the future.

2) Dabi

Dabi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Dabi is one of the major antagonists in My Hero Academia. He is the elder brother of Shoto Todoroki and his real name is Toya Todoroki. He became obsessed with surpassing All Might from his childhood when his father, Endeavor, highlighted that he has what it takes to do so.

Dabi’s Quirk, Cremation, generates powerful blue flames that are considered stronger than Endeavor’s Hellflame.

1) Gigantomachia

Gigantomachia as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Gigantomachia is a giant who is a faithful servant of All for One in My Hero Academia. He is modified with several Quirks which makes him a powerful weapon of destruction.

Even Shigaraki needed a group of people to defeat Gigantomachia. Endeavor is surely one of the strongest heroes in the show, but if he fights Gigantomachia, he will receive nothing but defeat.

