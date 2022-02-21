10 pairs of Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia characters who have the same voice actors

While Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia have very little in common in terms of target demographics and themes, the two shows share nearly 20 voice actors. While some of them portray similar characters, others give their voice to characters that are on the opposite ends of the spectrum.

Both series are incredibly popular, especially with the ongoing and upcoming seasons. Here are the ten most important such pairs of characters.

10 voice actors who portray characters from both Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia

10) Kenjiro Tsuda

Kenjiro Tsuda is another veteran name on this list and is equally popular for his portrayal of Overhaul aka Kai Chisaki in My Hero Academia. He also voices Hannes, the corps member who was the childhood mentor of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin.

Tsuda is known for playing Jigen in Boruto, Tatsu in Gokushufudo, Albert Dandergy in Lupin the Third, and Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen.

9) Kenta Miyake

All Might has become one of the most iconic anime characters of the decade and veteran voice actor Kenta Miyake brings the character to life. However, Miyake has also voiced the unique character Mike Zacharius in Attack on Titan.

Miyake is known for voicing popular characters like Scar from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Genma Shizume from Darker Than Black, Shadow in Sk8 the Infinity, and recently Bosse in Ranking of Kings.

8) Kensho Ono

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll The Japanese Voice Actors Kana Hanazawa and Kensho Ono Got Married! Congratulations! The Japanese Voice Actors Kana Hanazawa and Kensho Ono Got Married! Congratulations! 🎊 https://t.co/b9m8ZYJpVF

My Hero Academia fandom was shocked when Kurogiri was revealed to be Oboro Shirakumo, the former classmate of Eraserhead and Present Mic. Shirakumo is voiced by Kensho Ono, who is well known in the industry. While popular for his roles as the main character, Ono also voices Floch Foster from Attack on Titan.

Ono is known for his performances as Kuroko Tetsuya in Kuroko’s basketball, Giorno Giovanna in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind, Mikaela Hyakuya in Seraph of the End, and Shikadai Nara in Boruto.

7) Daiki Yamashita

Midoriya Izuku is not Daiki Yamashita’s first role as a protagonist, but it is arguably his most famous one. It is a much lesser-known fact that Yamashita is also the voice of the younger version of Zeke Yeager.

The actor has also voiced characters like Yushiro from Demon Slayer, Sakamichi Onoda from Yowamushi Pedal, Yotasuke from Blue Period, and Narancia Ghirga from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind.

6) Toshiki Masuda

Kirishima Eijirou is arguably Toshiki Masuda’s most popular role, but he has also become popular for voicing Porco Galliard in Attack on Titan, especially in final season's part 2. The two characters are very different from each other and showcase the actor’s incredible range.

Masuda is also known for playing characters like Chikara Ennoshita in Haikyuu!!, Charanko in One Punch Man, and Kotaro Hayama in Kuroko’s Basketball.

5) Yoshimasa Hosoya

Yoshimasa Hosoya is well-known in the industry and fans alike for portraying popular character roles such as Tokoyami Fumikage from My Hero Academia. But his portrayal as Reiner Braun has been widely praised, especially in the Attack on Titan's final season.

Hosoya has also voiced Asahi Azumane in Haikyuu!!, Doppo Kunikida in Bungou Stray Dogs, and Junpei Hyuuga in Kuroko’s Basketball, among others.

4) Hiro Shimono

Hiro Shimono has been popular in the Attack on Titan's fandom for portraying Connie Springer since 2013. However, he has since gained recognition for voicing the villain Dabi in My Hero Academia. The two characters have drastically different temperaments, and Shimono is known for his range.

His other versatile endeavors include Zenitsu from Demon Slayer, Nacht Faust from Black Clover, Lucifer from The Devil is a Part-timer, and Rindou Haitani from Tokyo Revengers.

3) Ayane Sakura

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



Ayaneru voiced cute and energetic characters like Nao Tomori from Charlotte, Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia, Yotsuba Nakano from 5toubun, Iroha Isshiki from Oregairu, Gabi Braun from AoT Final Season, and many more!



#佐倉綾音 Today is the 27th birthday of Ayane Sakura!Ayaneru voiced cute and energetic characters like Nao Tomori from Charlotte, Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia, Yotsuba Nakano from 5toubun, Iroha Isshiki from Oregairu, Gabi Braun from AoT Final Season, and many more! Today is the 27th birthday of Ayane Sakura!Ayaneru voiced cute and energetic characters like Nao Tomori from Charlotte, Ochako Uraraka from My Hero Academia, Yotsuba Nakano from 5toubun, Iroha Isshiki from Oregairu, Gabi Braun from AoT Final Season, and many more!#佐倉綾音 https://t.co/5ZmHBAxiT9

Uraraka Ochako is one of the protagonists in My Hero Academia and she is voiced by Ayane Sakura. Uraraka is Sakura’s most popular role to date, but she has garnered critical acclaim for her role as Gabi Braun in Attack on Titan's final season.

Sakura’s other popular performances include Mika Shimotsuki in Psycho Pass, Saiko Yonebayashi in Tokyo Ghoul: re, Secre in Black Clover, and Cybelle in Carol and Tuesday.

2) Marina Inoue

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



She's the one who voiced Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Tooka Yatogami from Date A Live, and more!



#MarinaInoue #井上麻里奈 Happy 37th Birthday Marina Inoue! 🥳She's the one who voiced Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Tooka Yatogami from Date A Live, and more! Happy 37th Birthday Marina Inoue! 🥳She's the one who voiced Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Tooka Yatogami from Date A Live, and more!#MarinaInoue #井上麻里奈 https://t.co/FHJSlQ6SZ9

Unknown to most people, Armin Arlert is voiced by Marina Inoue. Inoue has garnered wide acclaim for her portrayal of Armin given that she is well-known for her female characters, such as Yaoyorozu Momo from My Hero Academia.

Inoue has also voiced Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Amane from Hunter X Hunter (2011), Sakura Mamiya from Rin-Ne, and recently Mai Zen’in from Jujutsu Kaisen, amongst others.

1) Yuki Kaji

вєℓα @smollhime everyone say thanks to yuki kaji for voicing these characters everyone say thanks to yuki kaji for voicing these characters https://t.co/Z4TqTLVXpF

Yuki Kaji is arguably the most popular voice actor in the anime industry right now. His performance as Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan has garnered tremendous praise, making it one of his career-defining roles. However, his role as Todoroki Shouto in My Hero Academia is also fairly popular.

He is also known for his performances as Meliodas in Seven Deadly Sins, Kozume Kenma in Haikyuu!!, and Koichi Hirose in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, to name a few.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan