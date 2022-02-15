10 pairs of Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan characters who share the same voice

Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan are two of the most popular animes of the current decade. Demon Slayer season 2 has just finished airing, while Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 is still ongoing. Both series feature beautiful animation and incredible action.

But what grabbed the attention of most fans, particularly this season, was the voice acting. Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan share plenty of Japanese voice actors, and while some are expected, others may shock the readers. Here are ten such pairs of characters from both anime.

10 voice actors who play characters from both Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan

1) Natsuki Hanae

Natsuki Hanae is one of the well-known names in the industry. He voices the protagonist of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado, which is one of his most famous ventures.

He also gives voice to the young warrior-in-training in Attack on Titan, Falco Grice, who is similarly kind and considerate in nature. Hanae’s more famous roles include Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul and Kosei Arima from Your Lie in April, amongst others.

2) Yuki Kaji

Lyanna🚀 @bakurage5SOS Recently added in my Fave VAs cos Todoroki and Eren and Sabito and Kou Recently added in my Fave VAs cos Todoroki and Eren and Sabito and Kou 😍 https://t.co/K5dIygDapx

While Eren Yeager was not Yuki Kaji’s first major role, it is arguably his most famous one. Kaji is one of the most famous voice actors amongst Japanese and international fans alike, evidenced by his winning in the best voice actor category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

However, he also voices Sabito from Demon Slayer, the brave disciple of Urokodaki who guides Tanjiro. Kaji Yuki’s other major roles include Kenma Kozume in Haikyuu!! and Todoroki Shouto in My Hero Academia, amongst many others.

3) Hiro Shimono

rey @H00VERIST Hiro Shimono range is amazing because we got this in a same day Hiro Shimono range is amazing because we got this in a same day https://t.co/zYTcSgiapG

Zenitsu Agatsuma is Hiro Shimono’s most famous role, but he has been popular amongst Attack on Titan fans for voicing Connie Springer before that. The two characters are drastically different in temperament, but not as much as Shimono’s other roles.

He is known for playing a variety of roles, including Nacht Faust from Black Clover and Dabi from My Hero Academia.

4) Yoshimasa Hosoya

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



Hosoyan voiced Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, Asahi Azamune from Haikyuu!!, Nezumi from No. 6, Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia, Doppo Kunikida from Bungou Stray Dogs, and more!



#YoshimasaHosoya #細谷佳正 Happy 40th Birthday Yoshimasa Hosoya! 🥳Hosoyan voiced Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, Asahi Azamune from Haikyuu!!, Nezumi from No. 6, Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia, Doppo Kunikida from Bungou Stray Dogs, and more! Happy 40th Birthday Yoshimasa Hosoya! 🥳Hosoyan voiced Reiner Braun from Attack on Titan, Asahi Azamune from Haikyuu!!, Nezumi from No. 6, Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia, Doppo Kunikida from Bungou Stray Dogs, and more!#YoshimasaHosoya #細谷佳正 https://t.co/6THLSGYKPO

Yoshimasa Hosoya is known throughout the Anime community for mostly playing famous supporting roles. He was shown playing Kaigaku in Demon Slayer season 1, and will have a much bigger role in the Infinity Castle arc.

However, one of his most famous roles is that of Reiner Braun, and his incredible performance continues to impress the audience. His other major roles include Asahi Azumane from Haikyuu!!, Fumikage Tokoyami from My Hero Academia, Joe/Nomad from Megalo Box, and Doppo Kunikida from Bungou Stray Dogs.

5) Ryota Osaka

jec @7jeeeeeeec ryota osaka really joined kny for one season and delivered one of the best voice acting performances of his life. i love him so much here ryota osaka really joined kny for one season and delivered one of the best voice acting performances of his life. i love him so much here https://t.co/UGILXbVLxx

Marco Bodt is the subject of every “Half” joke in the Attack on Titan fandom and one of the kindest characters in the show. Ryota Osaka, who voiced the gentle Marco, has also voiced similar characters like Akashi Keiji from Haikyuu!! and Naoto Tachibana from Tokyo Revengers.

Fans would not expect Osaka to portray the borderline maniacal Upper Moon Six, Gyuutarou. Osaka definitely stole the show in the Entertainment District arc in the voice acting department.

6) Tomokazu Sugita

Tomokazu Sugita is best known for voicing Sakata Gintoki from Gintama and Joseph Joestar from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. He voices the strongest Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, in Demon Slayer, and the idealistic member of the Military Police Brigade, Marlowe Freudenberg.

7) Takehito Koyasu

Kaoru 🍁 @megumismirai now its time to manifest Takehito Koyasu for Toji my wish for Douma VA has been fulfillednow its time to manifest Takehito Koyasu for Toji my wish for Douma VA has been fulfilled 😭 now its time to manifest Takehito Koyasu for Toji 🙏 https://t.co/39WvCdUAYv

Takehito Koyasu has unwittingly become the one to voice mostly antagonistic roles, including the iconic Dio Brando from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. In Demon Slayer Season 1, he voiced the Hand Demon, the one Tanjiro slayed to pass his Final Selection.

However, Koyasu is currently best known for portraying adult Zeke Yeager. His phenomenal performance as Zeke has made every Attack on Titan episode better, especially episode 79.

8) Kazuhiko Inoue

Fans know Kazuhiko Inoue as the voice of Kakashi Hatake from the Naruto Series. But he also voices Yoriichi Tsugikuni from Demon Slayer. Additionally, he had voiced Willy Tybur in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1.

His other prominent roles include Toichiro Suzuki from Mob Psycho 100, Kars from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, and Kuruha from Noragami.

9) Mamiko Noto

Mamiko Noto is a relatively lesser-known name on this star-studded list, especially in the Shounen circuit. However, she has portrayed roles such as Sawako Kuronuma in Kimi Ni Todoke, Kotomi Ichinose in Clannad, and Rin in Inuyasha.

She voices Kotoha Hashibira, Inosuke’s mother, as well as Lara Tybur, Willy Tybur’s little sister and the former Warhammer Titan.

10) Daiki Yamashita

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Daiki Yamashita! Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Daiki Yamashita! 🎉 https://t.co/KCGpcx7WV3

Last, but not least, Daiki Yamashita features in both Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. He voices Yasuhiro, lady Tamayo’s companion and disciple. He also portrays the child version of Zeke Yeager in Attack on Titan.

Yamashita is also a very well-known name in the industry, especially for voicing characters like Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia, Sakamichi Onoda in Yowamushi Pedal, And Narancia Ghirga in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul