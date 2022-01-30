Does Tanjiro's kindness make him one of the strongest shonen protagonists?

Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of Demon Slayer, is one of the kindest shonen characters who is quite strong. The majority of the fanbase loves this character, and Tanjiro has given many reasons for them to do so.

That being said, Demon Slayer is quite dark as there is this constant fear of people dying due to demons. They’re rampant and take people’s lives like they’re nothing. It is not uncommon for emotions like hatred and despair to be present within most characters of the series in a world like this. However, does his kindness hold him back or lend him strength in times of need?

Demon Slayer: Is kindness Tanjiro's strength or weakness?

Tanjiro Kamado is undoubtedly one of the kindest characters in the series. The only one who comes close to him is Kagaya Ubuyashiki. In a show that is this dark, kindness is a bit of an odd trait to have. Considering how sad each character’s backstories are, one would assume most characters would turn out to be like Sanemi or Genya Shinazugawa.

However, kindness is an important trait, especially in trying times. The protagonist's unshakeable beliefs and ideals are essential when constantly engaging in life-threatening fights daily.

When one is in a situation such that each movement must be precise, one needs to achieve a level of mental peace. While fighting, if his moves were driven by anger and hatred, there would come the point when the mind cannot focus any longer.

Such a situation would lead to his death. It is not easy for people to channel their anger productively as it can consume them. In Demon Slayer, the protagonist's kindness offered him strength and gave some depth to his character. His ability to display empathy in the most trying times is inspirational to those watching this series.

There is no doubt that his kindness only made him better in combat. While many shonen protagonists are more potent than him, he certainly isn't all that far behind. His generosity was tested repeatedly in the show, and it hadn't failed him in combat. He is certainly a role model and is one of the best characters in Demon Slayer.

