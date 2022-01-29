Is Muzan actually scared of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer?

With the action picking up in the Demon Slayer anime’s Entertainment District arc, the series is at the forefront of animanga news right now. Furthermore, the series has resulted in many first-time watchers entering the animanga community through the show.

As a result, all fans, old and new alike, are curious as to whether Muzan is actually scared of Tanjiro. An episode in season one shows Muzan being infuriated by Tanjiro’s appearance, as well as his ordering of the young slayer’s death.

Follow along as this article answers whether or not Muzan is actually scared of Tanjiro in Demon Slayer or not.

WARNING: HEAVY DEMON SLAYER ANIME AND LATE MANGA SPOILERS AHEAD

Despite Muzan's fierce powers and abilities, he should indeed be scared of Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer

A deep dive into Muzan's abilities

Before discussing why Muzan should be scared of Tanjiro, it's important to analyze exactly what the progenitor of demon-kind is capable of.

Related directly to that title, one of Muzan's most powerful and fearsome abilities is one that can turn any human into a demon. Muzan can essentially infinitely populate demon-kind via this power, making a war of attrition pointless for the Demon Slayers to wage. Muzan can also use this to create distractions and escape situations, as seen when Tanjiro confronts him in Asakusa.

Muzan's Blood Demon Art of Biokinesis, while generally viewed as underwhelming by the fanbase, is still very powerful. Muzan has the ability to alter the size, shape, and length of his limbs at will, a power predominately displayed in Demon Slayer's final story arc.

Also on display during the final story arc is Muzan's ability to transfer his essence to a new host. Muzan does as much with Tanjiro in an effort to have Muzan's own soul live on and achieve his dream of standing in the sun once again. While this ability is only used once, the implications of its use are nearly-limitless.

Finally, what most likely makes Muzan incredibly hard to kill is his resistance to decapitation. In addition to having the strongest neck of any demon, decapitation alone will not kill Muzan. The Demon King has five brains and seven hearts throughout his body, which must all be struck, in addition to decapitation, to mortally wound him.

A comprehensive look at Tanjiro's abilities and why Muzan should be scared of him

Even though Muzan Kibutsuji has several powerful and terrifying abilities and techniques at his disposal, he should still be fearful of Tanjiro Kamado. From Tanjiro's abilities to his personality, there are many reasons why Muzan should be fearful of the young Demon Slayer.

For one, Tanjiro is the sole inheritor of the Sun Breathing Style which Yoriichi Tsugikuni used to nearly kill Muzan. Tanjiro also shares the same Hanafuda earrings that Yoriichi once wore, furthering their similarities and Muzan’s hate of both.

In addition to the Sun Breathing Style, Tanjiro also inherited, and was born with, the Demon Slayer Mark on his forehead. Yoriichi was also born with this Mark, something which awakens in exceptional slayers of roughly Hashira strength and above.

Furthermore, Tanjiro also unlocks access to the Transparent World, an extrasensory-perception technique with remarkable properties. Within the Transparent World, Tanjiro is able to see through his peers and Muzan. Tanjiro can even see the five brains and seven hearts that Muzan’s body has.

The significance of this is that Tanjiro, being a wielder of Sun Breathing and the Demon Slayer mark as well as accessing the transparent world, can kill Muzan. With all of these abilities, Tanjiro can recreate the feat Yoriichi Tsugikuni achieved several hundred years ago when he nearly killed Muzan.

Tanjiro has also been shown to be incredibly brazen towards Muzan, as seen when they meet in season one. Tanjiro confronted Muzan in the middle of a street in Asakusa, something which clearly infuriated the progenitor of demon-kind. This brashness, combined with his skills, results in a dangerous and uncontrollable variable in Muzan’s plan to step back into the sun.

In summation

Between all of Tanjiro’s skills and his mannerisms, Muzan is certainly scared of Tanjiro. Tanjiro represents and certainly ends up being the core threat to Muzan’s quest to step back into the sunlight.

As the young slayer aids in picking off more and more of the Twelve Kizuki, Muzan finds just as many reasons to be scared of Tanjiro Kamado. Tanjiro also ends up being the one to land the final blow on Muzan's original body, further proving why Muzan is scared of Tanjiro throughout the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Demon Slayer anime, manga, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

