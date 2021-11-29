Who can beat Muzan in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is a manga and anime series created by Koyoharu Gotouge. It quickly gained popularity all over the world when the anime adaptation of the manga was released. The show revolves around the Demon Slayer Corps, which protects humanity from the tyranny of demons.

The strongest demon to exist, Kibutsuji Muzan, is the main antagonist of the show. He is arguably one of the strongest characters in Demon Slayer. Based on his strength and abilities, it is doubtful that anyone can individually take on Muzan. But he was eventually conquered, albeit not by any one individual.

Note: This article contains major spoilers from the final chapter of the Demon Slayer manga.

Can Muzan be beaten in Demon Slayer?

Muzan truly is one of the strongest characters in Demon Slayer. No character could single-handedly defeat him.

It took the entire Demon Slayer Corps to beat this ‘demon overlord’ in the end. Another character in Demon Slayer who played a pivotal role in defeating Muzan was none other than Tamayo.

Even after death, she has brought Muzan closer to his death.

I guess that's why they say, you should never mess with a woman. They can get really scary.

Along with Shinobu Kocho, Tamayo crafted the drugs that played a crucial role in dealing just enough damage for the Demon Slayer Corps to land lethal blows. The drugs had four stages, each dealing damage and preventing Muzan from using specific abilities that could prove challenging to deal with.

The first stage consisted of the human conversion effect, which was present in Nezuko’s medicines. This reduced Muzan’s strength by a considerable margin.

The second stage was aging, which was suggested by Shinobu. The drug accelerated the aging process and caused Muzan to internally age 9000 years over a few hours. This drastically reduced his speed and agility.

The third stage was again crucial, preventing Muzan from dividing his body into a thousand parts. Tamayo foresaw the possibility of him using this since he escaped from Yoriichi in the past.

Muzan was unable to split, which allowed the Demon Slayer Corps to deal a lot of damage. The final stage was cellular level destruction, which prevented Muzan from using his Blood Demon Art.

While many shonen series consist of one main protagonist responsible for taking down the villain, this series repeatedly showed how teamwork was essential in winning against the demon. The entire Demon Slayer Corps put their lives on the line to beat Kibutsuji Muzan.

