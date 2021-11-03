Is Demon Slayer Season 2 out yet? Release date, what to expect, trailer, and more

Demon Slayer Season 2 started airing this past month, but fans didn’t get what they expected upon watching Episode 1.

While Demon Slayer Season 2 is currently airing, the anime isn’t necessarily adapting any new material as of yet. Taking a closer look, fans can actually tell that Demon Slayer Season 2 is still a little far from new material.

Demon Slayer: Is Season 2 out?

Demon Slayer Season 2 is out, much to the enjoyment of some of the show's fans. However, the first three episodes have not been what most audience members expected out of Demon Slayer’s return.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be recapping the Mugen Train arc with its first 7 episodes.

Demon Slayer Season 2 will be recapping the Mugen Train arc with its first 7 episodes. This is similar to Dragon Ball Super, incorporating the Battle of Gods and Resurrection' F' movies into TV arcs.

The Mugen Train recap arc will be 7 episodes long before giving way to the Entertainment District arc, Season 2's main arc. The answer to whether Demon Slayer Season 2 is out yet, seems to be a no, not counting recaps as part of a new season.

While the Mugen Train recap arc takes up the first part of Demon Slayer Season 2, we still have an Entertainment District arc trailer.

The Entertainment District arc is one of the fan favorites when it comes to the Demon Slayer manga. With such a popular and well-known arc coming up, surely the animation will be of the same top-level quality.







The "Entertainment District Arc" begins December 5th on Crunchyroll and Funimation!

The Entertainment District arc trailer seems to confirm this, boasting UFOtable’s background and 2.5D animation skills. In addition, the 2D animation on all characters seems just as crisp and technically sound as ever.

While fans will have to wait for the arc to start to make final judgments, no red flags have come up yet.

As previously stated, Demon Slayer Season 2 is out and airing, albeit with a recap arc of the Mugen Train movie. The season premiered Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Promotional poster for Demon Slayer Mugen Train arc movie, which released October 2020 (Image via Aniplex)

However, the Mugen Train recap arc will be 7 episodes long. This puts the Entertainment District arc (presumably) debuting December 5, 2021.

For fans waiting for the actual Demon Slayer Season 2 to start, meaning when new material gets adapted, December 5 is the date.

While there’s no reason to get excited over a recap arc, anime-only fans should eagerly anticipate the Entertainment District arc.

Tanjiro sleeps peacefully, much like having to rewatch the Mugen Train arc is doing to some Demon Slayer fans out there (Image via Ufotable)

The upcoming arc is one of the series' brightest moments. Depending on who you ask, it’s also one of the last truly top-to-bottom good arcs of Demon Slayer.

Overall, anime fans everywhere should be excited Demon Slayer Season 2 is making its return. Even if you’re not crazy about the show, Demon Slayer has helped to expose and introduce a lot of people to anime. This is something great for anime fans everywhere, regardless of whether you enjoy Demon Slayer or not.

