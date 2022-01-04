Demon Slayer Mugen Train arc gets stage play adaptation, marking series' 3rd so far

It has certainly been an exciting month for Demon Slayer and its fans everywhere. The anime adaptation recently started airing the highly-anticipated Entertainment District arc after wrapping up its weekly Mugen Train recap.

In addition, the series recently announced a third Demon Slayer stage play adaptation. The play is slated to run in Tokyo and Kyoto later on in 2022.

Demon Slayer series continues its exciting month by announcing third stage play adaptation, slated for late 2022 debut

Demon Slayer Mugen Train stage play info

It has been formally announced that Koyoharo Goutoge’s Demon Slayer manga will receive a third stage play adaptation. The upcoming entry will cover the manga’s Mugen Train arc, one of Demon Slayer’s most popular storylines as far as both manga and anime are concerned.

Returning from previous roles are Ryōta Kobayashi as Tanjirō Kamado and Hiroshi Yazaki as Kyōjurō Rengoku. Kenichi Suemitsu will return to direct and write the play, whose work was met with great regard and praise in previous plays. Shunsuke Wada is also returning to compose music, known for working with various anime franchises such as One Piece and Naruto for live-action events.

The first Demon Slayer stage play ran in Tokyo and Kobe in January and January/February 2020, respectively. The second play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in August 2021. Goutoge’s original Demon Slayer series ran from February 2016 to May 2020, spanning 205 chapters collected into 23 volumes.

The series premiered as an anime adaptation in April 2019, where the then-new series was met with great reception and praise. Critics and fans alike praised the series’ relatability of Tanjiro and Nezuko’s relationship, overall plot, and animation quality, and music composition as well.

The adaptation then received a movie sequel for the Mugen Train arc, as well as a second anime season for the subsequent Entertainment District arc.

The Demon Slayer Mugen Train arc movie in particular was incredibly successful domestically in Japan as well as internationally. Firstly, the film topped Japanese box offices for the first 12 weeks of its release, as well as being the first film to pass the 40 billion Yen mark.

The film was also the highest-earning film worldwide, marking the first non-Hollywood or non-American film to top worldwide box offices ever.

With successes as widely hailed as the TV adaptation and Mugen Train movie, the Demon Slayer stage play adaptation will surely follow suit. The prior two plays were incredibly well-received, and with the core cast and crew returning, the Mugen Train stage play will surely follow suit.

Demon Slayer has proven to be one of the most successful and attractive anime and manga since its release in both mediums. Many new anime and manga fans cite Demon Slayer as being the series that convinced them to try it. With the third stage play being produced, this will surely have a similar impact in bringing new fans to the genre.

Be sure to support Demon Slayer by purchasing official volumes and streaming the Entertainment District arc weekly on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

