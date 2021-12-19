Demon Slayer Super Stage starts off day two of Jump Festa 2022

Day two of Jump Festa 2022 has begun and Demon Slayer kicked off today’s Jump Super Stage. The main voice cast of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc was present. The cast live-acted key scenes from the ongoing season and while little new information was revealed, their conversation was endearing.

Demon Slayer casts speaks about experiences, live-acts key scenes at Jump Festa 2022; Matsushima reveals new illustrations

The Demon Slayer panel at the Super Stage at Jump Festa 2022 consisted of Natsuki Hanae (voice of Tanjiro Kamado), Hiro Shimono (voice of Zenitsu Agatsuma), Akari Kito (voice of Nezuko Kamado), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice of Inosuke Hashibira), and Katsuyuki Konishi (Voice of Tengen Uzui).

The members of the cast chiefly conversed amongst themselves regarding their experiences while playing their respective characters, and how different the Entertainment District Arc was from the preceding Mugen Train Arc.

𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒊 @ohtanjiro



#DemonSlayer #JumpFesta2022 #kimetsunoyaiba #kny Yoshitsugu Matsuoka seiyuu from Inosuke Hashibira is a very beautiful person and his voice is amazing Yoshitsugu Matsuoka seiyuu from Inosuke Hashibira is a very beautiful person and his voice is amazing#DemonSlayer #JumpFesta2022 #kimetsunoyaiba #kny https://t.co/SnovKyBJ8f

Afterwards, the members acted out some of the key scenes while the animated versions of the manga panels played on the screen behind them. They started with the breathing styles of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, with interjection from Akari as Nezuko, before they moved onto the Entertainment District Arc.

The protagonists meeting Uzui, the three boys disguised as little girls for the mission, their honest reactions to the splendor of the Yoshiwara district, were all played out live on today’s Super Stage at Jump Festa 2022. It was a treat to hear Inosuke speaking in a soft, accentuated voice during his investigation at the Ogimoto House.

Character Designer Akira Matsushima unveils new Illustrations

The cast then talked to Akira Matsushima, the character designer of Demon Slayer anime, on a video call. Matsushima revealed a new collection of anime illustrations which will be released on February 4, 2022, along with a cover drawing by Matsushima himself. The cover drawing features Tanjiro and Nezuko drawn in ink-art style.

The spin-off of Demon Slayer, Kimetsu Academy by Natsuki Hokami was announced to get a new manga volume of 192 pages, set to be released on January 4, 2022, but only in Japan.

Kimetsu Academy features the characters of Demon Slayer in high school as students and teachers. Ufotable, Demon Slayer’s animation studio, had previously animated a few chapters as post-credit scenes for Demon Slayer season 1 adapted from this spin-off, including a four-part mini-series.

Final thoughts regarding the Demon Slayer panel at Jump Fest '22

While fans did not get many new announcements or information from Demon Slayer at Jump Festa 2022, there was no such expectation since the second season of the anime is currently ongoing and the manga has already finished serializing.

However, the voice actors still managed to entertain the fans, and the new cover art has gotten fans excited. Day two of Jump Festa 2022 has just begun, and there are many more stages and events to look forward to today.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan